Save $70 on the Apple Watch Series 8

It’s only been out for a few months, but you can already save big on the Apple Watch Series 8 at Amazon.

If you’re looking to kick your fitness plans up a notch now we’re into Spring, you’re not alone - the nights are shorter, the days are brighter, and it’s a great time to get moving. If you’re looking at what’s around for the best fitness trackers in 2023, and have an iPhone, we’ll cut straight to the chase - the Apple Watch Series 8 is well worth a look.

Apple’s latest smartwatch/fitness wearable may have only launched a few months ago, but the discounts have begun – and Amazon's is a tempting one. The retailer is offering the Apple Watch Series 8 for just $329 (opens in new tab) - a $70 discount off of the MSRP.

While the Apple Watch is, as you’d expect, a fitness tracker, it’s also so much more. While devices from Fitbod, Huawei, and many more offer impressive tracking of exercise and day-to-day activity, Apple’s ownership of the hardware and software stack across all of its devices means it does more than any other fitness tracker.

The Apple Watch is the perfect companion to your iPhone, and you’ll find many of your installed apps will appear on your watch, too – task managers, notes, and even streaming music services will pop up just by syncing your phone. It even has a built-in App Store.

Then there’s the gorgeous display, swappable bands, and all-new Series 8 specific features like a new temperature sensor and crash detection.

In our 4.5-star Apple Watch Series 8 review, we said the following:

“While the Apple Watch Series 8 gets more serious about workouts, it may have limited appeal for those who own a Series 6 or Series 7. For everyone else, it's a great buy.”