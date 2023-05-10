Get $120 off the top rated Bowflex SelectTech 552 adjustable dumbbells

If upping your resistance training or getting into weight lifting is on your list of things to do, then check out this fantastic discount on the Bowflex SelectTech 552 adjustable dumbbells (which the Live Science team have tested and reviewed). They have been reduced by $120 on Amazon— now down to $429 (opens in new tab).

But are they worth the price? Absolutely! Adjustable dumbbells may seem expensive upfront, but what you are getting is multiple weights in one, saving space and time having to swap to different loads in between sets.

Bowflex has become a trusted household name in the U.S. thanks to its innovative, versatile and high-tech equipment that has made home fitness more accessible than ever.

If you want to shop around, be sure to check out our round-up of the best adjustable dumbbells, which caters for all budgets and needs. Bowflex deals are rare to find, so if you're looking for adjustable dumbbells now might be a good time to invest.

(opens in new tab) Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells| Was $549 Now $429.00 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 22% on the Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells, perfect for beginners and seasoned pros, with 30 different weight plates to level up your resistance training.

The Bowflex SelectTech 552 adjustable dumbbells are a great product for toning arms, building strength and getting lean. Because you can adjust the weights, they are well suited to beginners and pros.

They come with a weight range of 5lbs to 52.5lbs, at increments of 25lbs at the turn of a dial — no more picking up 30 different dumbbells to get the results that you want. Changing the load is super quiet thanks to the durable holding around the metal plates, too.