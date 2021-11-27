Get 40% off Samsung Galaxy Earbuds for Cyber Monday savings

If you're looking for in-the-ear headphones for working out or talking on your smartphone wirelessly, the Samsung Galaxy Earbuds could be a great purchase. Right now, for Cyber Monday, the earbuds are $70 off at Amazon, for a savings of more than 40% off the retail price.

These wireless earbuds pack a lot of features into a small product. For instance, they are equipped with active noise cancellation that can be turned on when needed to block out background noise (do I hear screaming kids?!) on an airplane or even at work. And with Ambient Sound Mode, you can hear your surroundings without taking the buds out of your ears. Reviewers on Amazon note that the earbuds tended to stay in their ears while working out and that they sit right outside of the ear canal, making them more comfortable than some earbuds. This Cyber Monday earbud deal offers incredible savings on a high-quality product.

Samsung Galaxy Earbuds: $169.99 Samsung Galaxy Earbuds: $169.99 $99.99 at Amazon



Save more than 40% on these excellent earbuds that can be used at work for phone calls and while on the treadmill or outside on a run. The features are endless and include active noise cancelling, Bluetooth-enabled voice assistant, inner and outer ear microphones for clear sound and long battery life.



The Samsung Galaxy Earbuds are designed with a good-size speaker, improved bass, and an open fit, so that your playlists should sound almost like you're there at the concert. The open design also means you'll get a more natural sound. Further, the Adaptive Dual Microphone features an inner and outer microphone that work together so your voice is crisp during phone calls.

Compatible with iOS and Android, these earbuds allow you to control your mobile device without using a screen. Just send your voice commands the phone's Bixby system, so you can play music or send text messages without taking your phone out of your pocket. The Wireless PowerShare feature means you can wirelessly charge your earbuds with your Samsung Galaxy S10 phone.

As for comfort and style, the Galaxy buds have you covered. The earbuds come with three sets of ear tips; they are lightweight with an ergonomic design, so no need to take them out of your ears; and they look sleek in any of the three color options — black, white and yellow.

At just $99.99, these high-tech earbuds could be a great purchase for you or a loved one.

Be sure to check out Live Science's Cyber Monday running headphone deals, or our guide to the Best Running Headphones.