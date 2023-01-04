Enhance your workouts with $50 off the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live

If you love working out to your favorite artists or podcasts, then don't miss this great deal on the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live — now just $99.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab), saving you $50.

With their smart ergonomic design, not only are they super comfortable, they also have Grammy Award-winning AKG technology and Active Noise Cancellation to drown out any background sound.

You can get the Galaxy Buds Live in four metallic colours — black, blue, bronze and white — and these wireless earphones are so awesome you don't even need to use your phone, just give them a tap to play, pause or skip to the next track.

The Galaxy Buds Live also have an impressive battery life, with a case that doubles as a wireless charger. So if you're after a pair of the best running headphones, snap up this January deal now and power up your workouts in 2023.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live| Was $149.99 Now $99.99 at Best Buy

Save 33% on the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live, perfect for cancelling out background noise while you train.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are some of the most impressive headphones we've tested. Stylish and comfortable, they offer 21 hours of battery life and only take five minutes to charge. The wireless earphones are Bluetooth-enabled and come with a case that doubles as a charger, so you never need to run out of gas on a run or during a workout.

With their distinct kidney bean design that provides a super snug fit, the Galaxy Buds Live also boast active noise cancellation, an IPX2 water resistant rating, and an AKG-tuned 12mm speaker and enhanced base tone for studio quality sound.

We love the innovative touch sensors that can sense a single, double or triple tap to play, pause or skip tracks backwards and forwards. Intuitive to use and super stylish, you won't regret snapping up this great January sale deal.

More wireless earbud deals

