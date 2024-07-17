50% savings on this rowing machine Prime Day deal: Under $200 at Amazon

Rowing machines come in models to suit every budget, but it's rare we see a discount like this one that brings a very good option down to an even better price.

That's exactly what's happened at Amazon, however, with a Merach rowing machine discounted by $100. Look closer, though, and an applied coupon can save you another $120 off of the MSRP, bringing this compact rowing machine down to just $179.99.

It imitates wooden rowing machines of yesteryear with a dual slide rail to stop any potential juddering and has a maximum weight limit of 350 pounds to make it ideal for just about anyone.

You can get the Merach Rowing Machine on sale right now at Amazon for $189.99 (with a coupon).

Rowing is an ideal choice for cardio exercise because it offers so many benefits and no real drawbacks.

It can lower your cholesterol and the risk of heart disease, while also ensuring your pecs, arms, abs, and obliques get a workout, as well as your back and legs. In fact, there are few muscle groups rowing won't work on.

It'll improve heart strength, and improve the efficiency of your lungs over time - not bad for a piece of equipment that costs under $180.

Merach Rowing Machine: was $399.99, now $189.99 at Amazon Save $210. This comfortable rowing machine links to an app to provide you with plenty of health data during your workout. That's a whopping 50% discount!

There is an LCD display included with the Merach Q1S, but there's also a companion app that helps you measure distance, time, and more. The app offers a series of training courses, too, while the dual slide rail ensures comfort in every phase of the row — from catch to recovery.

It's ideal for use in the home thanks to its quiet mechanism, too, and the base wheel makes it easy to move and relocate.

Key features: Companion app, dual slide rail, max 350 lb capacity

Price history: With the coupon applied at checkout, this is the best deal we've seen for this model, eclipsing the previous best by around $50.

Price comparison: I was unable to find the same model in stock elsewhere.

Reviews consensus: The Merach Q1S is considered to be a great value rowing machine, but that's before this discount. It's quiet, making it ideal for rowing in the home, and is comfortable, too, while the larger weight accommodation makes it ideal for anyone to get started, too.

✅ Buy it if: You don't want to break the bank on a rowing machine and instead want to buy something reliable but affordable.

❌ Don't buy it if: You want a more detailed display, potentially with additional features like on-demand training courses.

