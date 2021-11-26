Black Friday deal! $100 off the Philips Sonicare DiamondClean toothbrush

Improve your oral hygiene this holiday season with a Black Friday deal on this incredible flagship toothbrush from Philips. The Philips Sonicare DiamondClean smart 9700 rechargeable electric power toothbrush is on sale right now at Amazon for $199.95 compared to the usual retail price of $299.99. This 33% off electric toothbrush deal saves you a respectable $100.04 this Black Friday.

This powerful toothbrush is a one-stop shop for all your oral care needs with smart technology for a deep clean and 4 different types of smart brush heads that pair with different brushing modes.

Save $100 on this incredible flagship toothbrush from Philips. The stylish lunar blue electric toothbrush uses smart sensor technology and a smartphone app for helpful brushing advice. The brush heads even include microchips which further optimize performance.

This lunar blue Philips Sonicare DiamondClean smart 9700 rechargeable electric power toothbrush will have pride of place in any bathroom, complete with a swanky charging class, wall plug and USB travel case for charging on the go. The toothbrush has three different intensity levels for brushing and five different modes; Clean, White+, Deep Clean+, Gum Health, and TongueCare. There's also a pressure sensor to help protect your gums.

Philips say it's more than just a toothbrush, calling it "a complete oral care solution." According to the Amazon listing, this smart electric toothbrush removes up to 10 times more plaque than a manual toothbrush and has a gum health mode to improve the health of your gums within two weeks. Concerned about stains? This toothbrush can remove up to 100% of stains in white mode within three days compared to a manual toothbrush. You can also download the Sonicare app for real-time feedback on your brushing and a 3D mouth map.

The Philips Sonicare DiamondClean is currently ranked number 7 on Amazon's power toothbrushes best seller's list, and carries an Amazon rating of 4.6 stars out of 5 based on more than 1,600 user ratings. This Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Black Friday deal is the perfect oral hygiene gift this Christmas. Buy now on Black Friday and you'll save yourself $100.04 compared to the regular retail price.

