Enjoy $90 off the Oral-B iO Series 9 this Prime Day – tried and tested

Looking to upgrade your dental hygiene routine? The Oral-B iO Series 9 electric toothbrush is $239.97 at Amazon (opens in new tab), a saving of $90. This top-of-the-range electric toothbrush comes with a host of smart features, including a pressure sensor, AI-powered app and a charging travel case.

In fact, the Oral-B iO Series 9 is one of the best electric toothbrushes we've tried, and leaves your teeth sparkly clean.

Available in pink, white or black, the Oral-B iO Series 9 has a sleek design. As well as an impressive seven brushing modes, it has a built-in timer and built-in pressure sensor, to make sure that you get the most out of brushing.

(opens in new tab) Oral-B iO Series 9 | Was $329.99, Now $239.97 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

With three replacement brush heads, a powerful charging travel case, and an AI-powered app, there's loads to love about this high end electric toothbrush. Save $90 this Prime Day.

There's no doubt that the Oral B iO Series 9 is a premium gadget, with no less than seven brushing modes. This includes sensitive and super sensitive modes for those with more sensitive gums. There's even a tongue brushing mode, which isn't something we've seen on other electric toothbrushes.

But the real 'wow factor' of this toothbrush is the AI-powered app. Once you're connected, you can track your session. The app will show you the zones of your mouth you've been brushing, and will assign you a score to help you improve brushing next time. The battery life is also great – we went through 15 days of regular brushing without needing to recharge it.

If you're looking to seriously invest in your oral health, don't miss out on a huge $90 saving right now with Amazon Prime Day.

