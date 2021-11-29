Cyber Monday deal: save $295 on the Marcy Foldable Rower

There is another chance to get one of the best rowing machine deals this Cyber Monday — get a massive 49% off the Marcy Foldable Rower on Amazon. This saves you an oar-some $295 on the usual price of this quality rowing machine. This deal was so popular, the Marcy Foldable Turbine Rower went out of stock on Amazon over Black Friday, but now you have a second chance to pick up this bargain.

With eight different levels of resistance, the Marcy Foldable Turbine Rower enables you to pace your training session, switching easily between easy-going and harder strength levels. The machine is also fully foldable, which makes storage in your home gym — or den — a total breeze.

The Marcy Foldable Turbine Rower also has a highly detailed computer display, which enables you to monitor your calorie burn, RPM, distance, time and speed. The rower's foot pedals are also adjustable and designed to work around you for optimal comfort and safety. However, If you're unconvinced this is the right choice for you, check out our roundup of this year's best rowing machines .

The Marcy Foldable Turbine Rower went out of stock on Amazon at this price point during this year's Black Friday sales — that's how popular this deal has been. It is the lowest price this machine has been all year, making it among the top choices for the best rowing machine deals of 2021. For more rowing machine savings, check out our Cyber Monday rowing machine deals .

The Marcy Foldable Turbine Rower comes with an ergonomically designed seat, and both foot pedals are fully adjustable to fit perfectly. Fully pivoting with your movements, the foot pedals also feature a non-slip material to help prevent accidental loss of grip. Likewise the handle on the rower is designed for comfort as well as reliability, with a non-slip foam material also made to protect your hands. The sturdy, alloy-steel frame is fully foldable, meaning the 85-pound machine is pain-free to store after you're done with your workout.

It has been shown that rowing machines provide a good workout , whether you're aiming to boost your cardio health, or build up stamina for competing out on the water. The digital display is your perfect partner for achieving your training goals, with calorie burn tracking, as well as speed and RPM to help push yourself further.