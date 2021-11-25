Save 49% on this Marcy rowing machine with this great Black Friday deal

Now is the perfect time to make your home gym complete with this Marcy rowing machine Black Friday deal. The Marcy Foldable Turbine Rowing Machine Rower is now available for $303.20 on Amazon. This brings a massive 49% off the usual price of $599.

The Marcy Foldable Turbine Rower comes with eight levels of resistance, meaning you can adjust to suit your workout: from intense, to easy, for when the rowing gets tough. As its name suggests, this machine is foldable, meaning you can store it away when not in use. The Marcy even comes with transport wheels attached to the frame, to easily manoeuvre it in and out of storage.

The Marcy Foldable Turbine Rower also comes with a computer display, that keeps track of your time, speed, distance, RPM and even calories burned. There should be no comfort concerns with the ergonomically designed seat, and both foot pedals are fully adjustable to fit perfectly.

Though the Marcy Foldable Turbine Rower appeared on Amazon earlier this year at this same hugely discounted price point, it is still the lowest price currently available for this machine, with other retailers not currently able to match the 49% reduction. This still makes it one of the top choices among the Black Friday rowing machine deals.

The Marcy Foldable Turbine Rower features pivoting pedals to respond to your movements, and its fully adjustable footplates are also made from a non-slip material to help prevent accidental loss of grip. The handle also is designed to make your workout as comfortable as possible, with non-slip foam material so you keep your grip. Weighing 85 pounds, the alloy-steel framed rower is thankfully simple and painless to fold and store, thanks to its affixed transport wheels.

Whether you're on the search for a rowing machine to build stamina, tone muscle or lose weight, the Marcy Foldable Turbine Rower's digital display has all the information you need. With one press of a button at the beginning of your workout, the machine's monitor will track your speed, distance and help calculate your calorie burn.

