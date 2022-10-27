Save $400 on the latest MacBook Pro in Best Buy’s early Black Friday sale

If you’re looking for a powerful laptop, there are plenty of options to choose from – but one reigns supreme and that’s the latest MacBook Pro.

Apple’s latest powerful laptops come in both 14 and 16-inch variants and each comes packing the M1 Pro chip at the base end – a huge leap over prior Intel Macs, and still much more powerful than the consumer-level MacBook Air M2.

Better yet, Best Buy is offering a huge $400 saving off of the MSRP again in its early Black Friday deals, with the 14-inch MacBook Pro 2021 down to $1599 (opens in new tab) from $1999. Regardless of which size option you go for, the MacBook Pro is one of best laptops for students out there right now and this is a great deal.

With this Best Buy deal (opens in new tab), you’ll get a gorgeous, best-in-class laptop display that offers a 3024x1964 resolution, vivid colors, and deep blacks. There’s a vastly improved webcam, too, now finally up to 1080p resolution.

The M1 Pro chip incorporates a GPU, and there’s 16GB of Unified Memory – meaning resources can be diverted to the most demanding areas to maintain impressive performance. There’s also 512GB of fast SSD storage, and macOS Monterey preinstalled, although it’ll run this year’s macOS Ventura, too. Those impressive specs mean that the Pro can handle resource intensive work like programming, which is why it ranks highly on our best laptops for coding and programming too

When it comes to ports, Apple has reintroduced an HDMI port on one side, as well as a trio of USB-C ports and an SD card slot. There’s MagSafe charging, too which means you won’t send the laptop tumbling if someone steps on the power cord. Finally, there’s a headphone jack, too.

All of this, in a compact shell, makes it easy to see why it’s one of the best MacBooks for students . To see our full thoughts, check out our Macbook Pro 16-inch review.

User reviews are very positive, too, with an incredible 4.9 stars out of 5 stars (opens in new tab) average rating on Best Buy’s own review section. Users have been pleased with the power, the excellent display, and the way the M1 Pro sips battery while remaining powerful even when unplugged.