Discovering “how to lose weight with Amazon Prime Day” might seem like an odd idea at first, but hear us out. Among the avalanche of reductions available during the online retail behemoth’s annual event is a selection of mighty fine fitness kit, supplements, wearables and more - each one able to help you hit your health goals in its own unique way.

For example, you can snap up one of the best adjustable dumbbells - this NordicTrack 50lb iSelect (opens in new tab) pair - for a relative steal, with a 30% saving taking their price from $429.99 to $300. With these versatile free weights in hand, you’ve got all you need to start weight training from the comfort of your own home - a great way to burn calories, shed fat and build muscle.

Another demonstrable method to achieve a calorie deficit and lose weight is through increasing your non-exercise activity thermogenesis or NEAT. (For anyone wondering, “What is non-exercise activity thermogenesis ?”, we’ve put together a detailed feature containing all the information you need to know.)

In the simplest terms, NEAT refers to the energy you burn through doing activities outside of formal exercise, such as walking to the shops or fidgeting, and it accounts for a far larger proportion of your total daily energy expenditure than most people expect.

The best fitness trackers (like the Garmin Fenix 6 Pro, which has had its price slashed 17% to $498 this Amazon Prime Day (opens in new tab)) can motivate you to hit a daily step goal, increasing your NEAT and overall daily energy expenditure, helping you create a calorie deficit and lose weight as a result.

Prime Day deals to help you lose weight

(opens in new tab) Garmin Fenix 6 Pro, Premium Multisport GPS Watch, Features Mapping, Music, Grade-Adjusted Pace Guidance and Pulse Ox Sensors, Black Was $599.99 Now $498.00 (opens in new tab)

The Garmin Fenix 6 Pro Multisport GPS Watch goes above and beyond what we expect from even the best fitness trackers. It boasts brilliant battery life, in-built maps and even a PacePro feature that provides grade-adjusted pace guidance - alongside the usual step counting credentials. This Prime Day, you can save 17% after the price was cut from $599.99 to $498 - not bad at all!

(opens in new tab) NordicTrack 50 Lb iSelect Adjustable Dumbbells, Works with Alexa, Sold as Pair Now $300 Save 30% (opens in new tab)

Delivering the equivalent of 10 dumbbells (weighing between 5lb and 50lb) in one compact package, the NordicTrack 50lb iSelect Adjustable Dumbbells are one of the most versatile, space-savvy training tools around. Now, thanks to a 30% discount in the Amazon Prime Day sales, they make a shrewd purchase too, with their price falling from $429 to $300 (opens in new tab).



(opens in new tab) Garden of Life Raw Organic Fit Vegan Protein Powder Chocolate, 28g Plant Based Protein for Weight Loss, Pea Protein, Fiber, Probiotics, Dairy Free Nutritional Shake for Women and Men, 20 Servings Now $30.37 Save 49% (opens in new tab)

With 28g of protein per serving, as well as 5g of fiber and less than a gram of sugar, this chocolate-flavored Garden of Life Raw Organic Fit Vegan Protein Powder has all the hallmarks of the best protein powders (opens in new tab). Now, enjoy it for 49% less, with the cost cut to $30.37 this Prime Day

(opens in new tab) C4 Ripped Pre Workout Powder Cherry Limeade | Creatine Free + Sugar Free Preworkout Energy Supplement for Men & Women | 150mg Caffeine + Beta Alanine + Weight Loss | 30 Servings Now $24.65 Save 30% (opens in new tab)

With a carefully crafted blend of caffeine, creatine and more, C4 Ripped Pre-Workout Powder is designed to leave you feeling gym-ready. Today, you can pick up a tub for just $24.65 on Amazon - a $30% saving against its usual MSRP on the site.

(opens in new tab) Etekcity Scales for Body Weight, Bathroom Digital Weight Scale for Body Fat, Smart Bluetooth Scale for BMI, and Weight Loss, Sync 13 Data with Other Fitness Apps, Black, 11x11 Inch Now $16.98 Save 26% (opens in new tab)

When it comes to smart scales, measuring your mass is just the start. These nifty Etekcity Scales (down 26% to just $16.98) provide 13 metrics including your body fat, BMI and muscle mass. You can also connect to the VeSync app to track your progress over time.

