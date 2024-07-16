Act fast! Save $150 on this Echelon exercise bike limited claim deal

Don't hang around, this Echelon exercise bike deal has a limited claim capacity and it's already at 31%!

We've already covered a couple of big prime day deals for rowing machines, but this one is for the cyclists. If you've been looking to work out at home and get those legs pumping, then Amazon has a great deal for you.

This Echelon Fitness EX-15 exercise bike has seen 27% knocked off the price, bringing it down to $366.30 — a big saving of over $200.

Offering a comfortable ride and an included 30-day trial of Echelon Premier, it's a great option for newcomers or seasoned pros.

You can get the Echelon Fitness EX-15 on sale right now at Amazon for $366.30

Cycling is a great cardio workout because it's low-impact, reducing the strain on your joints. It's full of smooth movements, helping minimize the risk of injury.

It's also great for burning calories and can lower your stress levels by releasing endorphins, while also focusing on your lower body muscles. You can even work your core if you can position yourself well enough on the bike and hold tighter with your abs.

Echelon Fitness EX-15 Exercise Bike: was $500, now $366.30 at Amazon Save $133. This exercise bike is sturdy and sweat-proof, with a nifty iPad stand for you to enjoy your TV show or choice.



Editor's note July 16: Hurry to claim this deal before it's gone, it's a limited-claim deal and already at 31% capacity!

While there's no big color display here, you can attach your tablet or phone with ease to be able to enjoy some scenic vistas - or your latest binge-worthy TV obsession.

There are 32 resistance levels included, too, and all of them are silent - meaning you can push yourself at all hours of the day without worrying about disturbing the people you live with (or the neighbors).

The included app isn't just for cycling, either - it includes yoga, strength training, pilates, kickboxing, and more.

Key features: Scratch-proof, comfortable ride, max 300lb capacity, includes 30-day Echelon membership.

Price history: This is the best deal we've seen for this particular exercise bike, but the pre-Prime Day hike saw it raised to $500 from $433 just a couple of weeks ago.

Price comparison: Walmart: $615

Reviews consensus: Comfort is the name of the game here, with a wobble-proof frame and sweat-resistant handles to help you stay in the zone. The tablet holder is ideal for catching up on your favorite shows or movies while you exercise, too, and the included Echelon app trial may spark your motivation to better yourself.

✅ Buy it if: You're starting your fitness journey and will make use of the on-demand classes included in the free membership.

❌ Don't buy it if: You want a big, bright display - despite product photos here, you'll need to supply your own tablet or phone.

