The best electric toothbrush we have ever tested is now 25% off in the Amazon Big Spring Sale

Want to switch from a manual to electric toothbrush, but unsure which model is truly worth investing in? The answer to this question is quite simple — our all-time favorite Oral-B Genius X Limited is now $149.99 in the Amazon Big Spring Sale, saving you a round $50.

The Oral-B Genius X scored an impressive 4.5 out of five stars in our at-home tests, and takes the top spot in our guide to the best electric toothbrushes of all time. This AI-powered toothbrush thoroughly impressed us with its superb connectivity, multiple smart features, compact design, and more importantly, excellent brushing performance. It features six cleaning modes and a handy two-minute timer, leaving your teeth squeaky clean. Moreover, this intelligent toothbrush comes with an interactive app that tracks your brushing habits and patterns, actively helping you to improve your brushing technique and achieve a brighter smile. Not to mention, this Oral-B model features a replacement brush head and a travel case, and is available in two stylish colors, black and purple.

The Oral-B Genius X Limited may not be the quietest or most affordable electric toothbrush on the market, but its performance and functionality are hard to match. And right now, you can get it with a solid 25% discount — but hurry, stocks will not last long.

The Oral-B Genius X Limited electric toothbrush: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=74387&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FOral-B-Rechargeable-Toothbrush-Intelligence-Replacement%2Fdp%2FB084PPRXB5%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US""> was $199.99 , now $149.99 at Amazon The AI-powered Oral-B Genius X Limited electric toothbrush boasts excellent brushing performance, long battery life and stylish design, as well as plenty of smart features that will elevate your dental hygiene to a whole new level. The cherry on top? It comes with a replacement brush head and a handy travel case.

Key features: Pressure sensor, six cleaning modes, 14-day battery life, two-minute timer, travel case, replacement brush head

Product launched: October 2019

Price history: The lowest price on the Genius X Limited was $99.98 during the Black Friday sale last November, with the toothbrush costing twice as much for the better part of the last year. Today's offer from Amazon brings the price down to $149.99, which is the lowest price since January.

Price comparison: Amazon: $149.99 | Oral-B: $199.99

Reviews consensus: Rated as the best electric toothbrush on the market, the Oral-B Genius X combines excellent brushing performance with sleek, travel-friendly design and a multitude of smart features. This AI-powered electric toothbrush can even track your brushing habits and help you improve your technique. It can, however, be quite noisy.

LiveScience: ★★★★★ | TechRadar: ★★★★

Buy it if: You want a high-performing toothbrush that's stylish and travel-friendly, or need detailed guidance on how to improve your brushing technique.

Don't buy it if: You want a whisper-quiet appliance with only basic features.