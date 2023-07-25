Save 23% on the stunning Fitbit Luxe fitness tracker
The highly-rated Fitbit Luxe fitness tracker is now 23% off at Amazon. It has an incredibly slim design and gives you more data than you know what to do with.
The best Fitbits are usually more affordable than the best Garmin watches. Of course, they appeal to different people, but today’s deal is on the Fitbit Luxe, which is now on sale for a significant 23% discount at Amazon.
The Fitbit Luxe fitness tracker has a lot to admire. The design is incredibly slim and almost jewelry-like. This makes it fashionable while being functional at the same time. The 0.76-inch AMOLED display screen is stunning and full of color.
It boasts an impressive five-day battery life, has a heart rate tracker, sleep tracker, and is water resistant up to 50 meters. During testing, we loved how easy it was to log workouts, and the data you received was impressive (there was a lot of it!).
It’s worth noting that you’ll need Fitbit Premium to benefit from everything that Fitbit offers. A six-month trial is included with every purchase. Before it sells out, pick up one of the best fitness trackers available while it’s on sale.
Fitbit Luxe
Was:
$129.95
Now: $99.95 at Amazon
Overview: Compatible with iOS and Android phones, the Fitbit Luxe has a heart rate tracker, sleep tracker, and a 0.76-inch AMOLED display screen.
Key features:
Compatibility: iOS and Android phones
Battery life: Around five days
Display: 0.76-inch AMOLED
GPS: No
Water resistance: Up to 50 meters
Heart rate tracker: Yes
Sleep tracker: Yes
Music: None
Product launched: April 2021
Price history: This deal is the lowest price we’ve seen on Amazon in the last 30 days. Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy are all offering the same price.
Price comparison: Amazon: $99.95 | Walmart: $99.95 | Best Buy: $99.95
Reviews consensus: The Fitbit Luxe is a great fitness tracker if GPS isn’t important to you. If you’re lifting weights, enjoying a spin class, or running on a treadmill, it’ll track your vitals and give you more data than you know what to do with.
Live Science: ★★★★½ | Tom’s Guide: ★★★★ | TechRadar: ★★★★½
Featured in guides: Best Fitbit
Buy it if: You’re the type of person who likes their fitness trackers to be slim and with an almost jewelry-style design. The AMOLED screen is stunning and full of color. During testing, we appreciated that it was waterproof, and there is a trove of fitness and well-being options to give you all the data you need.
Don't buy it if: Unfortunately, the Fitbit Luxe doesn’t have an in-built GPS so you may need to take your phone with you when running. The display is smaller compared to other best Fitbits, which makes it tricky to read long text messages. You also won’t be able to store music on this Fitbit Luxe fitness tracker.
Ravi Davda is a freelance writer, specializing in health & fitness, digital marketing, science, and more. He has a bachelor’s degree in Mathematics with Economics from Aston University in England and is a qualified personal trainer. In addition to writing for Live Science, Ravi has written for Health, Verywell Fit, Garage Gym Reviews, and other health publications.
