Save 23% on the stunning Fitbit Luxe fitness tracker

The best Fitbits are usually more affordable than the best Garmin watches . Of course, they appeal to different people, but today’s deal is on the Fitbit Luxe, which is now on sale for a significant 23% discount at Amazon .

The Fitbit Luxe fitness tracker has a lot to admire. The design is incredibly slim and almost jewelry-like. This makes it fashionable while being functional at the same time. The 0.76-inch AMOLED display screen is stunning and full of color.

It boasts an impressive five-day battery life, has a heart rate tracker, sleep tracker, and is water resistant up to 50 meters. During testing, we loved how easy it was to log workouts, and the data you received was impressive (there was a lot of it!).

It’s worth noting that you’ll need Fitbit Premium to benefit from everything that Fitbit offers. A six-month trial is included with every purchase. Before it sells out, pick up one of the best fitness trackers available while it’s on sale.

Fitbit Luxe

Was: $129.95

Now: $99.95 at Amazon

Overview: Compatible with iOS and Android phones, the Fitbit Luxe has a heart rate tracker, sleep tracker, and a 0.76-inch AMOLED display screen.

Key features:

Compatibility: iOS and Android phones

Battery life: Around five days

Display: 0.76-inch AMOLED

GPS: No

Water resistance: Up to 50 meters

Heart rate tracker: Yes

Sleep tracker: Yes

Music: None

Product launched: April 2021

Price history: This deal is the lowest price we’ve seen on Amazon in the last 30 days. Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy are all offering the same price.

Price comparison: Amazon: $99.95 | Walmart: $99.95 | Best Buy: $99.95

Reviews consensus: The Fitbit Luxe is a great fitness tracker if GPS isn’t important to you. If you’re lifting weights, enjoying a spin class, or running on a treadmill, it’ll track your vitals and give you more data than you know what to do with.

Live Science: ★★★★½ | Tom’s Guide: ★★★★ | TechRadar: ★★★★½

Featured in guides: Best Fitbit

Buy it if: You’re the type of person who likes their fitness trackers to be slim and with an almost jewelry-style design. The AMOLED screen is stunning and full of color. During testing, we appreciated that it was waterproof, and there is a trove of fitness and well-being options to give you all the data you need.