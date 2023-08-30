Save 20% on the easy-to-use Fitbit Charge 5 at Amazon

One of the best Fitbits on the market is currently on sale at Amazon, so stop what you’re doing and pay attention. For a limited time only, the Fitbit Charge 5 is reduced by 20% , taking the total price down to under $120.

After we tested it ourselves, we added it to our best fitness tracker and best budget fitness tracker lists because of everything it has to offer. The battery lasts up to seven days. It has an extremely easy-to-use interface, and all you have to do is swipe left and right to access its various functions.

The Fitbit Charge 5 has a slim design, giving it the feeling of being more of a bracelet than a watch. There’s an in-built GPS, an ECG app, an electrodermal activity (EDA) tracker, a heart rate monitor, and more. A six-month subscription to Fitbit Premium is also included.

We know. There’s a lot you get for your money. And while this deal is still available, buy yourself one before it’s too late!

Fitbit Charge 5

Was: $149.95

Now: $119.95 at Amazon

Overview: With a battery life of up to seven days, the Fitbit Charge 5 is water resistant, has an in-built GPS, and is compatible with both iOS and Android.

Key features:

Software: Fitbit OS

Compatibility: iOs and Android

Battery life: 7 days approx.

Display: 0.86" x 0.58" x 1.04" (AMOLED)

GPS: Yes

Water resistance: 5 ATM

Heart rate monitor: Yes

Sleep tracking: Yes

Music storage: No

Product launched: August 2021

Price history: This deal is the lowest price we’ve seen on Amazon in the last 30 days. Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy are all offering similar prices, although the colors on offer do vary across retailers.

Price comparison: Amazon: $119.95 | Walmart: $117.00 | Best Buy: $119.95

Reviews consensus: If you’re looking to find an ideal first fitness tracker, you’ve found it with the Fitbit Charge 5. Whether it’s tracking your workouts, your sleep, your stress levels, or carrying out an ECG, there’s a lot packed into such a compact device — especially at the price point here.

Live Science: ★★★★ | Tom’s Guide: ★★★★½ | TechRadar: ★★★★

Featured in guides: Best fitness tracker , Best budget fitness tracker , Best Fitbit

Buy it if: You want a fitness tracker that has an easy-to-use interface. There are no physical buttons on the watch, and all you need to do is swipe left and right to access the various functions. There’s also an in-built GPS, an ECG app, and an electrodermal activity (EDA) tracker. The display is bright, even in direct sunlight.

Don't buy it if: Unfortunately, there’s no way to control audio playback through the Fitbit Charge 5, which means you can’t skip tracks or pause a playlist. We found this disappointing during testing. Additionally, because of the slim design, it can sometimes be difficult to read notification text.