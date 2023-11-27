You won't see a better Cyber Monday Fitbit deal than this $100 price cut on the Sense 2

Fitbit's most expensive fitness tracker is now 33% off, with $100 cut from the MSRP at Amazon. That means you can buy it for $199.95 — a great deal whichever way you slice it.

That's still considerably more than you'd spend on a Fitbit Inspire 3, though, so what's included for your money? While the Fitbit Sense 2's MSRP puts it in smartwatch territory, it's still closer to a fitness tracker, but does add some nifty features to make you less reliant on your phone.

When we tested the Sense 2 we found the internal GPS to be impressively accurate. While Fitbit's cheaper models don't have a GPS, the Sense 2 can track your location as you're out and about, whether you're running or cycling.

Fitbit Sense 2: Was $299.95 , now $199.95 on Amazon

Save 33% on Fitbit's most impressive fitness tracker, with a whole host of smart features and much improved design from the first generation. The only time we've seen the Fitbit Sense 2 much cheaper than this was when Amazon's website incorrectly showed it as being $80 last year!

It's also great if you're traveling to the shop and you don't want to take your phone, since you can use Google Wallet or Fitbit Pay to tap your wrist and pay instantly. As of a post-launch update, the Fitbit Sense 2 finally leans into the fact Google now owns the manufacturer, so you can use Google Maps on your wrist too.

There's no onboard memory for storing your music, but the Fitbit Sense 2 does have a huge number of sensors and gizmos. Naturally, you'll find the 'Holy Trinity' of step-tracking, calorie counting, and activity monitoring, but there's plenty more here.

For one, there's an electrocardiogram (ECG), something that used to be solely the domain of much more expensive trackers. Perhaps the coolest feature is the stress-tracking EDA scan where users put a hand over the display to track the electrical conductivity of their skin to work out if you need to try a mindfulness or breathing exercise to calm you down.

There's also Alexa functionality, although Google Assistant is conspicuous in its absence for the reasons mentioned above.

Also in the box is a six-month subscription to Fitbit Premium. This offers a variety of guided workouts from trainers including Les Mills and more, as well as a huge number of meal plans. It's usually $9.99 per month, and factors sleep, rest, exercise and more into an easily digestible "Daily Readiness Score" to help you avoid injuries.

Finally, a word on the design. The Fitbit Sense 2 looks an awful lot like its predecessor, but while the chassis remains almost unchanged, the previously touch-sensitive capacitative button has been swapped out for a more, well, normal one. Not only is this much easier to use with wet hands if you've been for a swim, but it's just more responsive in general. It's not the kind of thing that'll have you itching to upgrade on its own, but it's definitely worth a mention.

For more on the Fitbit Sense 2, be sure to check out our full review where we said "the Fitbit Sense 2 is a fun-to-use exercise and health tracking watch, but it lacks the technical abilities of premium smartwatches."

Those technical abilities are things like third-party apps, but you can use Fitbit's data elsewhere, notably in things like Strava or Apple and Google's own health logging apps. For $200 you're getting a heck of a lot of fitness tracker here.