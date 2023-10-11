The state-of-the-art Garmin Fenix 7X Solar Multisport GPS smartwatch is its lowest ever price

Amazon Prime Days are a perfect opportunity to snap a premium smartwatch for a fraction of the often sky-high price. We have seen a lot of fantastic prime day fitness trackers deals so far this year, so trust us when we say it is not easy to impress us anymore. This Amazon UK offer, however, has truly stopped us in our tracks. The state-of-the-art Garmin fēnix 7X Solar multisport GPS smartwatch is now only £539.99, a whopping 31% off the regular price, and the cheapest it has ever been.

An upgraded version of the top-rated Garmin Fenix 7, the rugged fēnix 7X Solar multisport GPS model is a real treat for every outdoor adventurer and fitness fanatic. It tracks your vital stats and helps you level up your performance, sure, but it is not a regular fitness tracker by any measure. The Garmin fēnix 7X Solar multisport GPS is packed to the brim with cutting-edge technology to help you excel in any circumstances imaginable. This clever bit of equipment comes with GPS navigation and detailed topographic maps, and has been designed to meet rigorous U.S. military standards for thermal, shock and water resistance. The Garmin fēnix 7X Solar multisport GPS is also equipped with a large 1.4″ AMOLED display and 51 mm case, so you will not lose track of your stats even in the most challenging weather conditions.

With Garmin fēnix 7X Solar multisport GPS, you will not have to worry about carrying a charger, either. Its innovative Power Glass™ solar charging lens uses the sun’s energy to provide up to a staggering 37 days of battery life.

However, if the Garmin fēnix 7X Solar multisport GPS is not for you, check out our guide to the best Garmin watches to see if there are other models that better suit your needs.

Garmin fēnix 7X Solar Multisport GPS Smartwatch

Was: £779.99

Now: £539.99 at Amazon UK

Overview: One of the best premium fitness trackers on the market, the Garmin fēnix 7X Solar Multisport GPS Smartwatch is now 31% off at Amazon UK - the cheapest it has ever been. With a large 1.4″ solar charged display, up to 37 days of battery life and countless training features, this state-of-the-art smartwatch is a real treat for every outdoor adventurer and fitness fanatic.

Key features: Compatibility: iOS and Android phones

Battery life: Up to 37 days

Memory size: 16 GB

Display: 1.4-inch AMOLED

GPS: Yes

Water resistance: Up to 100 meters

Heart rate tracker: Yes

Sleep tracker: Yes

Music: Yes

The Garmin fēnix 7X Solar multisport GPS is packed to the brim with useful features, but what makes it stand out among the competitors is its mind-boggling amount of preloaded activity profiles. No matter if you are into HIIT workouts, trail running, swimming, hiking, skiing, golfing or surfing, this Garmin model will have a feature designed to supercharge your performance.

Even if you opt for a rest day, the Garmin fēnix 7X Solar multisport GPS will prove to be an invaluable tool. From smart notifications, music apps and contactless payments to stock tracker and built-in incident detection, this model has everything you may ever need from a smartwatch.