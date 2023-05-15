The Apple Watch Series 8 is reduced again at Amazon, making it well worth a look

Looking for a fitness tracker that's smarter than most? The Apple Watch Series 8 is well worth a look.

While Apple may have kickstarted the Apple Watch brand as a bit of a boutique item, with expensive gold versions and slower processors, the product line has come into its own in recent years - making it a regular fixture in our best fitness trackers list.



That does mean the upgrades are coming a little slower, but the Apple Watch Series 8 is still well worth a look - especially since Amazon has snipped the price of the latest model yet again. Considering big upgrades are expected with watchOS 10 being announced next month, it's the perfect time to grab one.

Was: $399

Now: $329 at Amazon

Overview: The latest and best (mainline) Apple Watch is now less than $330 - a great deal fo anyone looking for a fantastic fitness tracker that offers much more.

Key features: GPS tracker, Crash Detection, temperature sensor, App Store

Product launched: September 2022

Price history: We've seen this deal before, but with Apple set to unveil a huge overhaul for its watch platforms at its WWDC 2023 event, it seems a perfect time to snap it up.

Price comparison: Amazon: $329 | Walmart: $329 | Best Buy: $329

Reviews consensus: One of the best fitness trackers around, the Apple Watch Series 8 takes everything great about the platform (the App Store, OLED display, plenty of health data) and adds both Crash Detection and a temperature sensor to it. The former is something you'll hope you never need, but the latter can be ideal for tracking ovulation. It's a small spec bump, but it cements the Apple Watch as one of the best smartwatches around.

LiveScience: ★★★★½ | TechRadar: ★★★★ | Toms Guide: ★★★★★ | T3: ★★★★

Featured in guides: Best fitness tracker

Buy it if: You want a fitness tracker that complements your iPhone, with its own App Store. The Apple Watch's health data is also impressive, especially when factoring in the new temperature sensor for ovulation.

Don't buy it if: You have an Apple Watch Series 7, or want Fitbit-like battery life. Still not worth picking up for Android users.