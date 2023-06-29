Save nearly $300 on this top-rated Echelon Smart Rower
The Echelon Smart Rower is just under $300 off at Amazon, perfect if you’re looking for a great way to get a full-body workout at home.
Regardless of your fitness level, there are workout options for beginners and more advanced exercisers through the app. There are 32 levels of magnetic resistance, and during testing, we loved how quiet it was. This makes it ideal if you’re the kind of person who loves exercising while the rest of the house is sleeping.
You can store it away in seconds, and the space-saving element is what makes it stand out against the other best rowing machines.
Echelon has thought of the finer details in the design, for example, foot straps with grips at the end. So, hurry and get yourself a premium smart rower before they sell out!
Echelon Smart Rower
Was: $999.99
Now: $701.09 at Amazon
One of the best smart rowers you can buy, Echelon’s Smart Rower has 32 resistance settings, is foldable, and weighs 108 lbs.
Key features: 32 magnetic resistance settings, foldable, Echelon Fit app compatibility which supports Bluetooth heart rate monitors, 12-month warranty.
Product launched: August 2020
Price history: This price matches the second-lowest price we’ve ever seen on Amazon for this product. There was a lower price over the last 30 days, but it was for one day only. Amazon and Walmart offer similar prices, whereas Target’s prices are nearly $300 higher.
Price comparison: Amazon: $701.09 | Walmart: $701.09 | Target: $999.99
Reviews consensus: Everything about the Echelon Smart Rower feels well designed. The sleek-looking machine has an easy-to-use folding mechanism, near-silent magnetic resistance, and convenient resistance controls on the handlebars. When the machine, app, and foldable design are taken as a complete package, the Echelon Smart Rower is an excellent way to get a full-body workout without leaving the house.
Live Science: ★★★★ | Fit&Well: ★★★★ | TechRadar: ★★★★
Featured in guides: Best rowing machines
Buy it if: You’re the kind of person who wants a high-quality and foldable smart rower that lasts for years. The magnetic system is almost silent so you won’t disturb people at home while exercising, and we love that the app gives you access to a library of thousands of on-demand classes and allows you to join live sessions.
Don't buy it if: An integrated display for workout metrics is important to you. Unfortunately, there’s no display on Echelon’s Smart Rower and you’ll need to download the app on your smartphone or tablet in order to see your stats. You’ll need a monthly subscription in order to get the full benefits of this smart rower so there is an ongoing investment required.
