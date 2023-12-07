Hurry! The YOSUDA Indoor Bike is down to it's lowest-ever price on Amazon
Save 43% on this indoor bike with a comfortable seat, sturdy design, and small footprint to boost your cardio fitness at home.
If you want to get into indoor cycling and spin classes without spending a fortune on equipment, you still have options. The YOSUDA Indoor Cycling Bike is a budget-friendly alternative, and it’s even cheaper right now, thanks to this huge $190 discount at Amazon.
It’s our top budget exercise bike, thanks to its sturdy design, comfortable seat, and built-in device holder. At just 40 x 22 x 45 inches, it’s ideal when you’re short on space or want to tuck the machine away when not in use. There’s also an LCD for all your essential workout metrics.
While it does the basics well, it doesn’t have an HD display, Bluetooth connection, or virtual classes for you to join. But you can still pull up a class on your phone or iPad, place it on the device holder, and cycle along for an effective home workout.
YOSUDA Indoor Cycling Bike |
was $439.99, now $249.99 at Amazon
Overview: The YOSUDA Indoor Cycling Bike is an excellent way to add cardio workouts to your routine at home. It has a comfortable seat, an LED display for session metrics, and a built-in device holder so you can stream workouts or the latest movies.
Indoor cycling is a great way to boost your cardio fitness, especially during the winter months when the weather’s not as good. Plus, it means that you can quickly hop on the bike during a short work break, or even do some low-intensity pedaling during a meeting.
The key is to find a machine that is comfortable, easy to set up, and you actually want to come back to regularly. We were impressed that this bike hit all of those targets when we reviewed the YOSUDA Indoor Cycling Bike, especially given the price.
Although you can freecycle whenever you’d like, if you prefer structured classes, we recommend keeping the YouTube app handy or subscribing to a workout app like iFit for motivating time or distance-capped sessions. But it’s not quite as seamless as something like Peloton.
Fortunately, some of Peloton’s Black Friday deals are still live, so you can pick up one of their premium machines without breaking the bank. The Peloton Bike is down to $1,245 at Amazon, saving you 14%. But be quick, as we don’t know how long these discounts will hang around.
