Get the Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness tracker for less than $60 today

Easy to use. Comfortable. Accurate. Great battery life. For those searching for their first fitness tracker, or those looking to downgrade to a simpler model, these words will bring music to your ears. In our Fitbit Inspire 2 review , these are just some of the benefits we highlighted.

The best thing? You can currently get this health tracker for less than $60 at Amazon — it usually retails at $79.95.

With the Fitbit Inspire 2, you can track your steps, the distance you've moved, calories burned, and see your menstrual cycle. At 10 days, the battery life is impressive. Notifications from your smartphone will pop up on your wrist, and a year of Fitbit Premium is included with every purchase.

If this model isn't for you, check out our guide to the best Fitbits to see if there are other models that better suit your needs. We'll continue tracking and posting deals on other Fitbit models (and best fitness trackers in general) as and when they become available.

Fitbit Inspire 2

Was: $79.95

Now: $59.50 at Amazon

Overview: One of the best simple fitness trackers on the market, the Fitbit Inspire 2 has a 10-day battery life, a 1.4-inch OLED screen, and is water-resistant up to 50 meters.

Product Launched: September 2020

Price history: Although it's only a relatively small saving, this is the lowest price we've seen on Amazon for this product in the last 30 days. Every little helps!

Price comparison: Amazon: $59.50 | Walmart: $71.49

Reviews consensus: The Fitbit Inspire 2 is an ideal fitness tracker for those taking the initial steps into getting active and tracking health data. Metrics like steps, calories, and heart rate are important at any point of your fitness journey, but none more so than when starting out.

Live Science: ★★★★ | Tom's Guide: ★★★★ | TechRadar: ★★★½

Key features: Compatibility: iOS and Android phones

Battery life: Around 10 days

Memory size: No onboard memory for media or apps, seven days of fitness data stored locally.

Display: 1.4-inch OLED (black and white)

GPS: No

Water resistance: Up to 50 meters

Heart rate tracker: Yes

Sleep tracker: Yes

Music: None

Buy if: You're searching for a small fitness tracker that's comfortable to wear all day. During testing, we found the sleep tracking and heart rate tracking to be accurate, and the battery life is impressive too (it can last up to 10 days). If you've never had a health tracker before, this could be a great shout for your first one to see if it helps you and your fitness journey.

Don't buy if: More advanced features, such as GPS, music streaming, colorful display screens, and blood oxygen levels are important to you — the Fitbit Inspire 2 doesn't have any of these.