Get the Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness tracker for less than $60 today
It's comfortable and easy to use — an ideal choice for your first health tracker. Save $20.
Easy to use. Comfortable. Accurate. Great battery life. For those searching for their first fitness tracker, or those looking to downgrade to a simpler model, these words will bring music to your ears. In our Fitbit Inspire 2 review, these are just some of the benefits we highlighted.
The best thing? You can currently get this health tracker for less than $60 at Amazon — it usually retails at $79.95.
With the Fitbit Inspire 2, you can track your steps, the distance you've moved, calories burned, and see your menstrual cycle. At 10 days, the battery life is impressive. Notifications from your smartphone will pop up on your wrist, and a year of Fitbit Premium is included with every purchase.
If this model isn't for you, check out our guide to the best Fitbits to see if there are other models that better suit your needs. We'll continue tracking and posting deals on other Fitbit models (and best fitness trackers in general) as and when they become available.
Today's best deal:
Fitbit Inspire 2
Was: $79.95
Now: $59.50 at Amazon
Overview: One of the best simple fitness trackers on the market, the Fitbit Inspire 2 has a 10-day battery life, a 1.4-inch OLED screen, and is water-resistant up to 50 meters.
Product Launched: September 2020
Price history: Although it's only a relatively small saving, this is the lowest price we've seen on Amazon for this product in the last 30 days. Every little helps!
Price comparison: Amazon: $59.50 | Walmart: $71.49
Reviews consensus: The Fitbit Inspire 2 is an ideal fitness tracker for those taking the initial steps into getting active and tracking health data. Metrics like steps, calories, and heart rate are important at any point of your fitness journey, but none more so than when starting out.
Live Science: ★★★★ | Tom's Guide: ★★★★ | TechRadar: ★★★½
Featured in guides: Best Fitbit
Compatibility: iOS and Android phones
Battery life: Around 10 days
Memory size: No onboard memory for media or apps, seven days of fitness data stored locally.
Display: 1.4-inch OLED (black and white)
GPS: No
Water resistance: Up to 50 meters
Heart rate tracker: Yes
Sleep tracker: Yes
Music: None
Buy if: You're searching for a small fitness tracker that's comfortable to wear all day. During testing, we found the sleep tracking and heart rate tracking to be accurate, and the battery life is impressive too (it can last up to 10 days). If you've never had a health tracker before, this could be a great shout for your first one to see if it helps you and your fitness journey.
Don't buy if: More advanced features, such as GPS, music streaming, colorful display screens, and blood oxygen levels are important to you — the Fitbit Inspire 2 doesn't have any of these.
Ravi Davda is a freelance writer, specializing in health & fitness, digital marketing, science, and more. He has a bachelor’s degree in Mathematics with Economics from Aston University in England and is a qualified personal trainer. In addition to writing for Live Science, Ravi has written for Health, Verywell Fit, Garage Gym Reviews, and other health publications.
