Get the Apple Watch SE for under $150, down to its lowest ever price

It may have only launched last year, but the latest Apple Watch SE is reduced significantly at Walmart right now.

Spring is in full flow, and if your plan to get into better shape has been a little slow on the uptake, don't worry - this Apple Watch SE deal may be just the thing you need to put a spring in your step.

Easily one of the best fitness trackers in 2023, the Apple Watch SE launched at a lower price than the Apple Watch Series 8 and the much pricier Apple Watch Ultra, but packs many similar features.

Even better, it's got a huge price cut of $100 off at Walmart. The retailer is offering the Apple Watch SE (40mm) for just $149 (opens in new tab). Walmart is being cheeky and saying the original price is $279.99, but the MSRP of the Apple Watch SE is actually $249.99. Nice try Walmart. It's still a great deal though.

Naturally, the Apple Watch SE has cut some corners to hit that lower price point. The biggest omissions from the Series 8 and Ultra models are the lack of an always-on display and the fact it's also using a slower processor than the more expensive models.

In all actuality, you're unlikely to notice the latter much in day-to-day usage, and the always-on display being absent means the battery life doesn't suffer.

It's running watchOS, meaning it has access to a whole App Store of its own, and many of your iPhone apps will run on it without any work on your part, too.

Naturally, there's plenty of fitness features, too, with heart rate, step, and sleep tracking, along with plenty more.

In our Apple Watch SE review, we gave it 4 stars out of 5 and said:

"If you’re looking for a larger-screen Apple Watch without breaking the bank, this could be it. The lack of an always-on display irks, but overall it’s a great balance of price and features,"