Brilliant NordicTrack smart rowing machine is $500 off today, for Black Friday

Rowing machines are a great way to develop core strength, raise your heart rate, and boost your metabolism, but it’s not easy to find one at a good price that’s comfortable enough for everyday use. Fortunately, you can pick up the NordicTrack R900 for less than $1,500 right now at Amazon with this Black Friday rowing machine deal.

The rower sits comfortably alongside many of the best rowing machines, with 26 levels of magnetic resistance for quiet but effective workouts, and a pivoting 22-inch display to monitor your progress and join virtual workouts through the iFit app.

You get a two-month iFit subscription with your machine, after that, it’ll cost $11.99/month or $99 annually. But for your money, you get access to hundreds of on-demand classes and the trainers can even automatically adjust your resistance level to get the most from your training.

NordicTrack RW900: Was $1999 , now $1,469.50 on Amazon

Save $539 on the NordicTrack RW900, which is a premium machine with a built-in HD display for stats and virtual workouts, 26 levels of magnetic resistance, and a two-month subscription to the iFit app for trainer-led classes.

Impressively, the machine also comes with NordicTrack’s SmartAdjust feature, which analyzes your performance over time and automatically adjusts the resistance to suit your fitness level even when you’re not doing a trainer-led class.

Unfortunately, you can’t fold the RW900, so you’ll need space at home for its 82 x 22-inch frame, but it does at least have front-mounted wheels, so you can quickly move it around for storage. And the ergonomic seat and handle mean you should be comfortable even during longer sessions.

But if you’re looking to get into rowing for the first time, you might be after a cheaper machine to start with. Fortunately, the ProForm 440R is also discounted for Black Friday, down to just $189 at Walmart. Plus, you can even fold it away for easy storage.

It has eight resistance levels, so you start low to practice your form before gradually increasing the load as you get stronger. It has an inertia-powered flywheel though, so it won’t be as quiet as a machine like the Hydrow Wave, which has a near-silent magnetic resistance system.