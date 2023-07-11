Bowflex SelectTech 552 adjustable dumbbells are now $217 off for Prime Day

If upping your resistance training or getting into weight lifting is on your list of things to do this Amazon Prime Day, then check out this fantastic discount on the Bowflex SelectTech 552 adjustable dumbbells (which the Live Science team have tested and reviewed). They have been reduced by $217 on Amazon— now down to $332 in this Prime Day Deal.

But are they worth the price? Absolutely! Adjustable dumbbells may seem expensive upfront, but what you are getting is multiple weights in one, saving space and time having to swap to different loads in between sets.

Bowflex has become a trusted household name in the U.S. thanks to its innovative, versatile and high-tech equipment that has made home fitness more accessible than ever. If you want to shop around, be sure to check out our round-up of the best adjustable dumbbells, which caters for all budgets and needs.

The Bowflex SelectTech 552 adjustable dumbbells are a great product for toning arms, building strength and getting lean. Because you can adjust the weights, they are well suited to beginners and pros.

They come with a weight range of 5lbs to 52.5lbs, at increments of 25lbs at the turn of a dial — no more picking up 30 different dumbbells to get the results that you want. Changing the load is super quiet thanks to the durable holding around the metal plates, too.