Save $130 on Garmin Vivoactive 4s Smartwatch this Amazon Prime Day

Looking for a premium fitness tracker that does not cost the earth? Then you are in luck. With this fantastic Amazon Prime Early Access deal you can save a whopping $130 on the Garmin Vivoactive 4S GPS SmartWatch (opens in new tab).

Without a doubt, the Garmin Vivoactive 4S is in a class of its own. This state-of-the-art fitness tracker is stylish, lightweight, durable and remarkably functional. Equipped with a highly accurate GPS, it can track your performance in more than 20 sports, including running, yoga and swimming. And with just one click of a button, it can give you a complete overview of your fitness progress. Garmin Vivoactive 4S monitors a wide range of health indicators, including your heart rate, oxygen levels, stress, sleep, hydration levels, and even your menstruation cycle and energy levels.

But that's not all — the Vivoactive 4S goes far beyond just being a versatile fitness tracker. This flagship Garmin model can pair with your smartphone, play music and even make contactless payments, which makes it an indispensable accessory for everyday use.

The Garmin Vivoactive 4S Smartwatch is a cutting edge product. Unlike many others fitness trackers on the market, it is fully customizable with thousands of free watch faces, apps and widgets from Garmin's Connect IQ store. Not only does it accurately track and analyze your workouts, the Vivoactive 4S can also double up as your own personal trainer. Garmin Coach will provide you with countless easy-to-follow, animated workouts right on your watch screen, as well as coach you in real-time on your runs. With such a detailed, personalized feedback, smashing your personal bests is only a matter of time.

What's more, the durability and resilience of the Garmin Vivoactive 4S is close to none. This model is equipped with a powerful battery that can keep your smartwatch running for up to a week in smartphone mode and 5 hours in GPS mode. No need to worry about your fitness tracker dying halfway through your workout and losing all your data.

Moreover, the Vivoactive 4S model was designed to perform in all possible circumstances. Garmin fitness trackers are known for their hard-wearing and durable exterior, which makes them a perfect addition to even the toughest outdoor workouts. Whether it's hiking in the pouring rain, skiing in sub zero temperatures or powering through a marathon on a hot day, the Vivoactive 4S model will stay functional.

But as we have mentioned already, the Garmin Vivoactive 4S model is more than a great fitness tracker. This smartwatch allows you to easily download songs, including your favorite playlists from your Spotify, Deezer or Amazon Music accounts. You can also pair the Garmin Vivoactive 4S with wireless headphones for total phone-free music listening, as well as connect it to your smartphone to receive emails, texts and other notifications. And if you have an Android phone, you can even respond to texts right on your watch's high-resolution 40mm screen.

Lastly, the Garmin Vivoactive 4S comes with built-in safety features. When paired with your phone, it can send real-time location data to your contacts or emergency services either manually or automatically with incident detection. So if you ever get lost on your hiking adventures, or get into trouble, someone will be able to find you.

