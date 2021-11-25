Save 35% with this Garmin Forerunner 45 GPS Black Friday deal

Need a hand setting training goals and pushing yourself over the line? The Garmin Forerunner 45 (42mm) GPS Running Watch is now on sale at Amazon for just $129.99.

The Garmin Forerunner 45 estimates heart rate, Vo2 and calories at the wrist and features accurate GPS tracking to measure your pace, distance, intervals and more. It also pairs with your smartphone for maximum convenience and comes with free training plan support that brings expert, personalized coaching right to your wrist.

This easy-to-use and lightweight accessory is perfect for daily training runs or big races and will help you get where you need, or want, to go.

now Garmin Forerunner 45 GPS Running Watch: was $199.99 , now $129.99 at Amazon

Save $70 on the multi-purpose Garmin Forerunner 45 with heart rate sensor, GPS tracking, excellent battery life, smartphone compatibility and free training support.



In addition to tracking your runs, the Garmin Forerunner 45 can also record cycling, treadmill, elliptical and yoga sessions, as well as your daily steps. It is also waterproof up to 50 meters, so you can swim with it, although it is not designed with swimming in mind.

The battery lasts for up to 7 days in smartwatch mode or 14 hours in GPS mode, so you can exercise with confidence knowing that your activity data won't be lost.

When paired with your smartphone, the watch will also receive and display smart notifications for incoming texts and calls, as well as controls for your music, so you can train with minimal interruptions. It also comes with inbuilt incident detection which can send your real-time location to emergency contacts if you get into trouble.

The inbuilt heart rate tracker can also be used to monitor sleep and stress to help keep you track your general health and a breathing timer can help you calm down when your stress levels rise too much.

The Garmin Forerunner 45's stylish and sleek design also makes it a great all-rounder watch. The one-inch-diameter screen, with a high-resolution color display, is easy to read and an intuitive five perimeter button system, which you will be able to pick up in no time at all, making it easy to control.

Your run data can be viewed in-depth using the smartphone app or on your computer and will also be automatically be uploaded to the Garmin Connect online fitness community. It can also be synced to your Strava account if you want to keep all your existing data in one place.

If you are looking to step up your training or are just looking for an enjoyable running experience, this is the product for you!

Garmin Forerunner 45 Garmin Forerunner 45 GPS Running Watch: was $199.99 , now $129.99 at Amazon

Save $70 on the multi-purpose Garmin Forerunner 45 with heart rate sensor, GPS tracking, excellent battery life, smartphone compatibility and free training support.

