Deal ends today: The most powerful air purifiers are at a lowest-ever price this Prime Day

Molekule offers some of the most advanced and powerful air purifiers on the market — but they are not particularly affordable. The good news is, the brand is treating us to some truly unmissable deals this Prime Day.

The mighty Molekule Air Pro is now a whopping 41% off at Amazon, bringing it price down by a massive $415.

Its smaller and more portable sibling Air Mini+ is 40% off, saving you a neat $145. We have never seen them so cheap before, so snap up these air purifiers before their prices revert back to normal.

Sure, you can easily find dozens of more affordable air purifiers this Prime Day, but unlike the Molekule air purifiers, most of them are not cleared by the FDA as Class II medical devices. This means that they can trap a range of airborne pollutants, but they are not able to destroy them.

The Molekule appliances, on the other hand, are equipped with patented PECO technology that can break down viruses, bacteria, mold spores and other airborne pollutants into water and harmless gases — and it shows. During our Molekule Air Pro review, we were blown away by its exceptional air-cleaning performance, which is why we gave it a strong 4/5 rating and included it in our guide to the best air purifiers as the best option for large rooms. It is a pricey air purifier, but it is well worth the money if you do want to take any chances against air pollution.

You can even save 20% on the Molekule PECO-HEPA Tri-Power Filter, compatible with the Molekule Air Mini and Air Mini+ air purifiers on offer here.

Molekule Air Pro: Was $1,014.99, now $599.99 at Amazon Save $415 on one of the most powerful air purifiers on the market. Equipped with the pollutant-destroying PECO technology, a HEPA filter and myriad of smart features, the Molekule Air Pro can cover spaces of up to 1000 square feet (92.9 square meters).

Molekule Air Mini+: Was $359.99, now $214.99 at Amazon Save $145 on the smaller and more portable version of the coveted Molekule Air Pro. It boasts the same features and technological solutions, but it is better suited for spaces of up to 250 square feet (23.2 square meters).

There is another massive perk to the Molekule appliances — smart features. While most air purifiers use general color-coded air-quality indicators, the Molekule Air Pro will tell you exactly how much of particulate matter is in the air, breaking it down into different categories. Its handy app will then track the air quality over time, allowing you to identify the spikes and drops in air pollution. Moreover, the Molekule Air Pro comes with a voice control, two auto modes and six fan speeds — and it looks great, too.

Image 1 of 5 The Molekule Air Pro impressed us with its stylish looks, portability and exceptional air-cleaning performance. (Image credit: Anna Gora) (Image credit: Anna Gora) (Image credit: Anna Gora) (Image credit: Anna Gora) (Image credit: Anna Gora)

Read our Amazon Prime Day science deals page for big discounts on the best health and fitness kit and science gear as we enter the summer sales event.

Key features: PECO-HEPA Tri-Power Filter, 2 auto modes, 6 fan speeds, app and voice control, detailed air quality readings

Product launched: September 2020

Price history: Before today's deal, the lowest price on the Molekule Air Pro was $649.99, and for the better part of this year, the price fluctuated between $699.99 and $1,014.99. The price of the Air Mini+ model, on the other hand, sat mostly at $359.99, occasionally dropping to as low as $249.99. Today's offer from Amazon brings their prices down to $844.44 and $214.99, respectively, which is the lowest we have ever seen them.

Price comparison: Molekule: $1,014.99 & $359.99| Walmart: $849.99 & $349.99 | Target: $1,014.99 & $359.99



Reviews consensus: The Molekule Air Pro combines exceptional air-cleaning performance with stylish looks and handy smart features, making it one of the best air purifiers money can buy. That said, it requires pricey filter replacements that do not seem to last very long, and most online reviews (albeit not all) complain about its noisiness at high fan speeds.

Homes & Gardens: ★★★★ | Live Science: ★★★★

Featured in guides: Best air purifiers

✅ Buy it if: You want a stylish and ultra-powerful air purifier that offers an array of smart features and detailed air quality readings.

❌ Don't buy it if: You want something that is whisper-quiet and far less 'techy'.

