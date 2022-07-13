Build lean muscle with these Prime Day deals on creatine supplements

If you have serious muscle building goals or want to enhance your post-workout recovery, don't miss out on some fantastic creatine supplement deals throughout Amazon Prime Day. Nutricost Creatine Monohydrate Micronized Powder is reduced by a massive 57%, now $34.39 at Amazon (opens in new tab), while you can save 25% on Growth Surge Post Workout Muscle Builder, now $29.99 in the Prime Day sale. (opens in new tab)

Creatine is a non-essential compound found naturally in muscles. It comprises three amino acids: arginine, glycine and methionine. Put simply, it helps our muscles to produce more energy during resistance training or high-intensity exercise.

You can get creatine naturally through foods like red meat and seafood. The rest is produced in your liver and kidneys. However, many people choose to get extra creatine through supplement form to supply extra energy to the muscles – aiding muscle growth and exercise recovery.

But if you've already invested in a gym membership and the best protein powder, adding a creatine supplement to the mix might sound like an expensive feat.

You can bulk buy protein powders, including Garden of Life's Raw Organic Protein Powder.

You can take a creatine supplement morning, noon or night. Although, it may work particularly well before a workout because of its performance enhancing abilities. Most creatine powders are unflavored, so you can add them to any liquid or mix them up in the best protein shaker (opens in new tab). Some come in tasty flavors like watermelon, which makes a refreshing drink pre or post-workout.

