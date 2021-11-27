Bose QuietComfort Earbuds are nearly 30% off for Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday earbud deals abound, and if you want one of the leaders in noise-cancelling headphones and high-quality speakers alike, look no further than Bose.

Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds are 29% off at Amazon, for a Cyber Monday savings of $80. That's the lowest price Amazon has ever offered on this model and product. And you will get a lot of power and peace of mind when you purchase any Bose product. These QuietComfort earbuds are engineered with the world-renowned noise cancelling, which can be switched to full "transparency mode" so you can let the surrounding noise in when you've had enough quiet time. Plus, the company's exclusive acoustic architecture will bring all your music, videos and podcasts to life; meanwhile, the volume-optimized EQ keeps the sound balanced and crisp, the company says. Inside these sleek earbuds are tiny microphones that focus on your voice, while filtering out all the background noise, meaning fewer distractions and confusion during phone calls or online "office" meetings.

Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds: $279 $199 at Amazon With nearly 30% off, you'll save big on these advanced noise-cancelling earbuds that have plenty of features to boost both sound quality and comfort, including high-fidelity audio, touch controls, sweat-resistant material and three sizes of ear tips.



The package comes with three sizes of StayHear Max ear tips to make sure these fit a variety of ears. The tips are crafted from soft silicon and provide passive noise blocking with total comfort, Bose says. In addition to the passive noise cancelling, the Acoustic Noise Cancelling technology, which can be turned off, delivers a truly quiet experience. The earbuds can cancel out sounds no matter where you are because hidden microphones monitor the sounds around you and then project the opposite sound waves to cancel out that irritating noise.

On a full charge, the earbuds can last up to six hours, and with the charging case that time is extended to up to 18 hours. The earbuds are also weather- and sweat-resistant, so you can go for a run outdoors or take your favorite kickboxing class without worrying about slippage or any damage.

The earbuds use Bluetooth and are compatible with both iOS and Android. And with simple touch controls , you can tap, swipe or press on the outside of the buds to control the noise-cancelling settings, volume and other sound settings. (You need to enable these features on the Bose Music app.)

Right now, three of the four color options — Triple Black, Sandstone and Soapstone — are on sale right now for Cyber Monday.

If you are keen to grab a pair of Bose earbuds, but you primarily want them for working out, you're in luck: The Bose Sport Earbuds are also on sale for Cyber Monday, at 17% off the retail price at Amazon.

