Get 50% off with this Black Friday Bowflex treadmill deal

Winter is drawing in and the nights are growing longer, but that doesn’t mean that your fitness needs to hibernate too. If you like running but hate the cold, we may have an amazing Black Friday treadmill deal for you.

The Bowflex BXT6 Treadmill is on sale now at BestBuy for $899.99, a 50% reduction from the usual selling price of $1,799.99 means you’ll save $900.

You can’t go wrong with a Bowflex; the treadmill sits longer than most at 60-inches, and its width of 20-inches gives you a very comfortable amount of space to run on. This is handy, as if you’re on the taller side, you might find that smaller treadmills can cramp your stride. That’s certainly not the case here.

The Bowflex BXT6 treadmill motor can power the tread deck up to 12 mph, and the options to adjust the incline from zero all the way up to 15-degrees give your workout intensity plenty of flexibility. The tread deck is also cushioned for comfort, absorbing the wear of impact from both the treadmill and, most importantly, your knees.

Running is great for burning calories, and can even be a factor in weight and fat loss. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a person weighing 154 lbs can burn 295 calories during a 30-minute run at a 5mph pace.

Workouts on the Bowflex BXT6 come with a staggering amount of customizability. The treadmill comes with a one-year free-trial membership to Bowflex’s JRNY fitness app, which will personalize according to your needs with daily adaptive workouts displayed on the 7.5-inch LCD screen. If you don’t want to go it alone, fitness classes are also available, and you can even get going on speed-matched virtual running or walking trips around the world. A heart rate monitor is also an option, allowing you to track the intensity of your workout as you go.

Alternatively, if you just want to go it alone, the BXT6’s Bluetooth connectivity allows you to connect it with various apps. This means you’ll be able to play your favorite workout songs from the treadmill’s built-in speakers. You even watch Netflix as you run by resting your device on the BXT6’s media shelf while charging it in one of the USB ports.

The treadmill’s larger-than-average size can make it a little bulkier to store upright, but it’s also foldable — giving you the option to tuck it away when you’re not using it.