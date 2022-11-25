Where to find the Best Apple Watch Black Friday deals this weekend

Searching for a new smartwatch and have your eye on Apple specifically? We’ve rounded up the best Black Friday Apple Watch deals so you don’t have to dig through the sales.

Our favorite Apple Watch Series 7 is currently reduced by $120 at Target (opens in new tab) and the more recent Apple Watch Series 8, a September 2022 release, is discounted to $349 at Walmart (opens in new tab).

These watches offer top of the line features to measure blood oxygen level, take an ECG anytime, and access mindfulness and sleep tracking apps. They also have GPS and enable you to send messages at any time. While the Series 7 isn't the latest edition of the Apple Watch, it is still one of the best fitness trackers (opens in new tab) on the market and worth investing in for all its fantastic features.

There are also two generations of Apple Watch SE available with great discounts, with the most recent 2nd generation offering even more features. The SE has a lower price point and less features than the Series 7 or Series 8, with a slightly smaller screen, but it’s still a top notch fitness tracker.

If the Series 7 and Series 8 are too high-tech for you, but you still want more features, there are also older Series' available as refurbished models across Amazon and Best Buy, tested and made ready for sale by professionals.

While these older models lack some of the features of the newer models, you will still find they are suitable for most users and don’t carry quite such a high price point as newer generations. You can get these older models brand new, but there tends to be little difference in price between a brand new Series 5 and a brand new Series 8, in which case we'd recommend opting for the newest model.

There are some other great deals on Apple products for Black Friday too, including the iPad (9th Gen) for $269.99 (opens in new tab) (or the 256GB version for $419.99 (opens in new tab)).

Apple Watch Series 7

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch Series 7 | Was $429.00 Now $309.99 at Target

(opens in new tab)The Apple Watch Series 7 is one of our all-time favorite fitness trackers, and it's currently a little cheaper than usual. Discounted to $309, it packs in an ECG sensor, blood-oxygen monitor and top-line heart-rate tracking.

Let's start with the Apple Watch Series 7, one of our favorite running watches. At 28% off in the Black Friday sale, this deal is worth taking advantage of.

Series 7 features include a Retina display with nearly 20% more screen area than the Series 6, making everything easier to see and use. A crack-resistant front crystal offers IP6X dust resistance, and a swim proof design so you can take your watch on any adventures you like without having to worry.

You can also sync the watch with music streaming services, such as Apple Music and Spotify, to easily store and play your favorite songs right from your watch with no need to take your phone with you on your run.

Apple Watch Series 8

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch Series 8 | Was $399 Now $329.99 at Target (opens in new tab)

This is, arguably, the top fitness tracker you can buy right now. With excellent accuracy for health tracking and sports recording, it's great for fitness fanatics. New additions to the design (like the temperature monitoring and crash detection) make it an even more useful device.

The newest model on the block, save $50 on the Apple Watch Series 8 (opens in new tab) in the Black Friday sale. There's not a huge amount of change from the previous Series 7 model, but it does boast a temperature sensor for ovulation tracking, and a more advanced gyroscope for crash detection.

Read more: Apple Watch Series 7 vs Apple Watch Series 8: Which is better? (opens in new tab)

Apple Watch SE

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch SE 2nd Generation | Was $249.00 , Now $229.00 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) Take calls and reply to texts, right from your wrist. This model is up to 20% faster than the previous Apple Watch SE. Advanced safety features include Fall Detection, Emergency SOS, and Crash Detection. Track your daily activity on Apple Watch, and see your trends in the Fitness app on iPhone Enhanced Workout app with more advanced ways to train.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch SE (1st Gen) GPS | Was $279 , Now $149 at Walmart (opens in new tab) Take calls and reply to texts, right from your wrist. Track your daily activity with this Apple Watch SE, and see your trends in the Fitness app on iPhone Track new tai chi and Pilates workouts, in addition to favorites like running, yoga, swimming, and dance. Hike smarter with built-in compass and real-time elevation readings.

The Apple Watch SE might not have all the features available in the newer models, but this is a great Apple Watch for most people. It balances well between useful features that enhance your day and not overfilling things with too much choice.

For instance, the Watch SE tracks sleep and heart-rate variance, but not stress levels. It'll track a wide range of sports, including dance, running, high-intensity interval training and more, but doesn't have options for tracking what happens when you jump out a plane, as higher end models might do.

If you're hoping for a device that will let you take a call hands-free without needing to reach for your phone, the Watch SE can do that. It'll show your messages with a nice, rounded bubble, and let you send them back using your voice.

Older Apple Watch Series

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch Series 6 | Was $239 , Now $193.99 refurbished at Amazon (opens in new tab) You can get a refurbished Apple Series 6 from prices as low as $193.99. You will have to specifically search for the color and band size you want on Amazon or Best buy. Or, if you want a brand new one, you can find the series 6 for full price at Walmart (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch Series 5 | Was $184 , Now $168 refurbished at Amazon (opens in new tab) Similar to the Series 6, you can get a refurbished Apple Watch Series 5, a pre-owned product has been professionally inspected, tested and cleaned by Amazon qualified vendors. Or, for a brand new Series 5, head to Walmart (opens in new tab) - although you will be paying a higher price.

