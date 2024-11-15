Save $110 on these amazing stargazing binoculars at Amazon

If you're looking to take advantage of the longer nights over the coming winter months, these binoculars from Celestron are fantastic for observing the night sky and offer amazing views of the Moon, planets and stars. Right now you can pick up the Celestron SkyMaster Pro 20x80 for $210.65 in this Amazon deal.

Save 34% on the Celestron SkyMaster Pro 20x80 binoculars in this deal at Amazon.

With their powerful 20x magnification, they're ideal for long-distance viewing, whether that's gazing up at the stars or observing birds high up in the trees, and the large 80mm objective lens diameter is fantastic for low-light observation — that's why we named them as the best stargazing binoculars and gave them 4/5 stars in our Celestron SkyMaster Pro 20x80 Pro review.

Celestron SkyMaster Pro 20x80: was $320 now $215 at amazon.com Save $110 on a pair of the best stargazing binoculars at Amazon. Observe the Moon, planets and stars with brilliant clarity and make the most of the long winter nights. Make sure you apply the $35 coupon at the checkout.

Image 1 of 5 We rated the Celestron SkyMaster Pro 20x80 as the best binoculars for stargazing. (Image credit: Jason Parnell-Brookes) (Image credit: Jason Parnell-Brookes) (Image credit: Jason Parnell-Brookes) (Image credit: Jason Parnell-Brookes) (Image credit: Jason Parnell-Brookes)

During our Celestron SkyMaster Pro 20x80 review, we thought they were fantastic for lunar views, and we could easily spot Andromeda and were able to make out Jupiter's four Galilean moons.

Due to their magnification, size and weight, you will need to mount them on a tripod to get a steady view, but they do come with a tripod mounting rail. We think Celestron makes some of the best binoculars for stargazing and we are continually impressed by their optical equipment, so if you want a pair of the best binoculars at a great price, we'd recommend taking advantage of this deal — plus, it's the lowest price we've seen them since February.

Key features: 20x magnification, 80mm objective lens diameter, 3.2-degree field of view, BaK-4 prisms, 66.3ft/20.21m close focusing distance, 15.5mm eye relief, water-resistant.

Price history: Before today's price of $210.65, they've sat at $289 for most of the year. They were only cheaper for a very short time back in February.

Price comparison: B&H: $245.65 | Walmart: $319.95 | Adorama: $289

Reviews consensus: For under $200, these binoculars are a fantastic price for getting up close and personal with the moon, planets and stars. You'll need to mount them on a tripod, but we think they'll provide endless nights of entertainment gazing at the skies.

Space: ★★★★½

Featured in guides: Best binoculars for stargazing

✅ Buy it if: You want to view the planets, moon and stars without needing to lug your telescope around to dark sky sites.

❌ Don't buy it if: You want a small, lightweight pair of binoculars to take traveling and use handheld.

