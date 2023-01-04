Get up to 43% off top smartwatches with these January Fitbit deals

Struggling to find your fitness mojo? If there's one way to up your motivation levels and keep you accountable, it's investing in one of the best Fitbit deals to stir up some inspiration.

Nowadays, these handy wrist-worn essentials can track your steps, monitor your sleep score and help you stay on top of your stress score. They can also track your heart rate and log your activity levels. But instead of paying full price for these smart pieces of kit, this January you can invest in your health and wellbeing for less.

Right now, you can get 43% off Fitbit's most affordable offering, the Inspire 2 (now just $56.55 (opens in new tab)), complete with 10 days of battery life and excellent sleep tracking abilities Or you could make a brilliant $50 saving on the Fitbit Versa 4, which is down to $179.95 (opens in new tab) from $229.95.

Sound good? Keep scrolling to find out the best Fitbit deals on offer right now, so you can pick up a fitness tracker for much less.

Best Fitbit deals

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Charge 5 | Was $149.95 Now $128.29

(opens in new tab)Get 14% off one of the latest Fitbits on the scene with the brand's superpowered Charge 5. Along with counting your steps, this clever smart tracker includes options for stress tracking, sleep tracking, and mindfulness sessions. It also comes with a GPS, an ECG sensor and an EDA stress sensor.

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Inspire 2 | Was $99.95 Now $56.55

(opens in new tab)You can strap on the Fitbit Inspire 2 for under $60 right now thanks to a massive 43% reduction. While this sleek Fitbit doesn't come with all the fancy features, you'll be able to check your sleep performance, heart rate, steps and estimated daily calorie burn. It's ideal if you're looking for your first fitness tracker.

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Versa 4| Was $229.95 Now $179.95 (opens in new tab)

Prefer a watch with a bigger face? Get 22% off the Fitbit Versa 4 which packs in all the usual Fitbit features with the likes of heart rate tracking, sleep monitoring and more. You can also set alarms and timers, check the weather and receive notifications from any app on your phone.

Wondering if a Fitbit is for you? We've put Fitbit vs Garmin head to head, along with Fitbit vs Apple Watch to decipher the differences between these pieces of kit. But you could always head over to our round-up of the best fitness trackers to find out more.