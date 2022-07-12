Enjoy a $30 discount with the Withings Body+ Smart Scale deal this Prime Day

Withings markets its Body+ scales as the "smartest smart scale around", and this Amazon Prime Day they represent an even smarter purchase thanks to a limited time Withings Body+ Smart Scale deal. The innovative product can be snapped up for a fraction of its original price, with a 30% saving taking the total cost from $99.99 down to an appealing $69.95 on Amazon (opens in new tab).

The French brand has a reputation for making sleek, sophisticated fitness tech – just look at its entry in our roundup of the best fitness trackers – and the Withings Body+ Smart Scale is no different. It offers "full body composition analysis", providing data on your muscle mass, body fat percentage, bone mass and total bodily water percentage using bioelectrical impedance technology. Or, in English, the scale sends a low-amplitude electrical current through the body to "measure the resistance of biological tissues", allowing it to assess the user's body composition.

"Withings Wi-Fi Smart Scales deliver a comprehensive picture to help anyone have a positive impact on your weight and health goals," the brand says, adding that "two thirds of Withings users with a weight loss goal managed to lose weight in the six months following the installation of their Withings scale".

The Withings Body+ Smart Scale provides detailed feedback on your body composition in seconds, measuring your weight, body fat percentage, muscle mass and more.

The Withings Body+ Smart Scales will automatically sync to the brand's Health Mate app. Here, you'll receive automated coaching with expert tips and tricks to support you in hitting your health goals, based on the trends in data received from the scales. You can also see how your results have changed over time and set targets to aim for.

We like that you can register up to eight users with each scale, so there's no need to splash the cash on more than one for your household. Smart by name, smart by nature, the scales can also automatically recognise which user is standing on their platform based on previous results – a nifty feature.

It can also adapts its approach depending on certain contextual factors. For example, the scale's "athlete mode" recognises regular (more than eight hours per week) exercisers tend to have a different body types which require a specific fat mass calculation algorithm. This serves the purpose of making the body composition data more accurate.

There is a pregnancy mode too, with personalized weight tracking and "obstetrician-reviewed wellness advice".

Another useful feature is the Withings Body+ Smart Scales' Wi-Fi capabilities. With this, you don't need to have your phone handy, or the Bluetooth turned on and synced, to update your profile. Instead, the scales will automatically synchronize any data recorded to your Health Mate account.

These features have seen the scales garner an impressive average rating of 4.5 out of five stars from more than 28,000 reviews on Amazon.

