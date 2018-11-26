Cyber Monday Deals on DNA Kits: Here's What These Tests Might Tell You

Commercial DNA testing kits use genetic analysis to offer users insights into their ancestry and family history.

These commercial kits conduct genetic analyses of saliva samples collected at home from cheek swabs. Then, they compare the results to DNA information and other records held in vast databases. Matches provide a genetic and ancestral "fingerprint" that can point to a user's ethnic makeup, and may also indicate family relationships spanning generations.

AncestryDNA

After submitting a DNA sample using the AncestryDNA kit, users receive a pie chart and percentage estimate of their ethnicity, with locations and details from more than 350 regions — in some cases, identifying specific cities, according to the product website. The company's extensive DNA database provides matches to potential relatives, and reports may also include migration maps and historical timelines that could have impacted ancestors. Results are typically delivered within 6 to 8 weeks after DNA samples are received.

23andMe Ancestry Service

23andMe's Ancestry Service kit covers over 150 geographic regions and generates five reports: ancestry composition; maternal haplogroup (a collection of genes inherited from a single parent); paternal haplogroup; Neanderthal ancestry; and possible family connections based on DNA — an opt-in service — according to the product website. A map and percentage estimate describe users' ancestry composition, alongside a timeline that displays the most recent ancestor for each population. After DNA samples are received, results are delivered in 6 to 8 weeks.

MyHeritage DNA

MyHeritage ancestry lab and network services approximately 100 million users worldwide, and their database includes 9.4 billion historical records. Analysis of DNA samples takes about 3 to 4 weeks; once genetic data is extracted and digitized from samples, algorithms calculate ethnicity percentages and map ancestry to 42 geographic regions. Users may also request comparison of their DNA sample to other DNA data in the MyHeritage database, where genetic matches may indicate possible family relationships.

Geno 2.0 DNA Ancestry Kit

National Geographic and DNA service Helix offer a deeper dive into the past — their Geno 2.0 DNA ancestry kit presents an overview of users' ancestry that spans hundreds of thousands of years, incorporating data from more than 800,000 users representing 60 ethnic populations. Results reveal regional ancestry by percentage and on a map, and trace migration paths of ancient ancestors. DNA haplogroups may also reveal relationships to famed historic "geniuses" — masters of intelligence, skill or artistry.

