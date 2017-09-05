Hurricane Irma: Everything You Need to Know About This Monster Storm

This notated image from the NOAA-NASA Suomi NPP satellite shows cloud-top temperatures inside Hurricane Irma, and other features of the storm. (The scale is in degrees minus Celsius, so the temperatures get warmer toward the center of the storm.) The image was captured on Sept. 4 at 12:32 a.m. EDT (0432 GMT), while the storm was still a Category 3 hurricane.

Hurricane Irma, a "potentially catastrophic" Category 5 storm churning in the Atlantic, is gathering steam as it makes its way toward the Leeward Islands, Puerto Rico and parts of Florida. And this monster storm could pack a punch; Hurricane Irma's maximum sustained winds have been recorded at a mind-boggling 185 miles per hour (296 km/h).

To help you stay on top of the storm's development, Live Science has compiled everything you need to know, from tips on hurricane preparedness to Irma's latest forecasts to the science behind nature's biggest hurricanes. [Hurricane Irma Photos: Images of the Monster Storm]

Hurricane Irma is currently located southeast of St. John, one of the U.S. Virgin Islands. The storm is moving west at about 15 mph (24 km/h), and the National Hurricane Center is forecasting that Irma will turn west-northwest tonight (Sept. 5), and continue along that path for the next couple of days. As such, Hurricane Irma will likely hit the northeastern Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. The storm could also impact the Florida Keys and parts of the Florida peninsula, but more accurate forecasts in the coming days will determine where, if at all, the storm makes landfall in the continental United States. [Get the latest updates from the National Hurricane Center]

As a precaution, Florida Gov. Rick Scott and Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rosselló declared states of emergency in response to the coming storm.

Irma was upgraded to a Category 5 hurricane early on Sept. 5, and quickly became the strongest hurricane on record to ever form in the Atlantic Ocean, not including the Caribbean basin or the Gulf of Mexico, according to the National Hurricane Center. A Category 5 storm on the Saffir-Simpson scale is defined as one that has maximum sustained winds of 157 mph (253 km/h) or higher. [Read more: Hurricane Irma Now a Category 5 Storm: What That Means]

The Saffir-Simpson scale only goes up to Category 5, but technically, there is no limit to how strong a hurricane can get.

Here are several ways you can prepare for a hurricane:

Start with a plan

Prepare your home

Buy emergency supplies, including a flashlight, extra batteries, a first aid kit, emergency food and water, sturdy shoes and essential medicines.

Read more about how to build an emergency preparedness kit.

Officially, the Atlantic hurricane season begins on June 1 and runs until Nov. 30. In the eastern Pacific Ocean, hurricane season begins May 15 and ends Nov. 30. On both coasts, these storms typically peak between August and October. The Climate Prediction Center predicted this year's hurricane season would be extra active, with a forecast of between 14 and 19 named storms, or those with sustained winds of at least 39 mph (62 km/h), and between two and five major hurricanes with sustained windspeeds of at least 111 mph (178 km/h).

