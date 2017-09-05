Hurricane Irma Photos: Images of a Monster Storm

-
Introduction
IntroductionHurricane Irma, which strengthened into a Category 5 storm on Sept. 5, 2017, is barreling toward southern Florida and parts of the Lesser Antilles. This storm comes on Hurricane Harvey, which made landfall near Corpus Christi, Texas, before dumping record levels of rain on Houston and its surrounding areas as a tropical storm.
The Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite (VIIRS) instrument aboard the NOAA/NASA Suomi NPP satellite captured this visible imagery of Hurricane Irma at 11:15 am EDT on Aug. 31, 2017. Check out more photos of this monster storm.
Eye of the storm
Eye of the stormHurricane Irma gained Category 5 status on Sept. 5. An instrument aboard the Suomi NPP satellite flew over Irma when it was classified as a Category 3 hurricane on Sept. 4, 2017, at 12:32 a.m. EDT.
Thundestorms forming
Thundestorms formingAt 11:47 p.m. EDT on Aug. 31, 2017 (0347 GMT on Sept. 1), the VIIRS instrument aboard NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite captured a night-time infrared image of Hurricane Irma in the Atlantic Ocean that showed powerful thunderstorms around the eye.
Rainfall accumulation
Rainfall accumulationOn Sept. 1 at 1:47 a.m. EDT (0547 GMT), satellites observed a band of rain on Irma's northern side dropping rain at a rate of almost 6.3 inches (159 mm) per hour where storm tops were reaching heights of over 9.6 miles (15.5 kilometers).
Swirling in the Atlantic