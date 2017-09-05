Hurricane Irma Photos: Images of a Monster Storm

Introduction

Hurricane Irma, which strengthened into a Category 5 storm on Sept. 5, 2017, is barreling toward southern Florida and parts of the Lesser Antilles. This storm comes on Hurricane Harvey, which made landfall near Corpus Christi, Texas, before dumping record levels of rain on Houston and its surrounding areas as a tropical storm.



The Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite (VIIRS) instrument aboard the NOAA/NASA Suomi NPP satellite captured this visible imagery of Hurricane Irma at 11:15 am EDT on Aug. 31, 2017. Check out more photos of this monster storm.