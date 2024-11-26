Black Friday week has seen some amazing camera deals already, and now we've found the Sony A7R V at its cheapest ever price at Walmart. It's dropped by $200 since yesterday, so don't hesitate to get your hands on this incredible camera before the price goes back up again.

Save $600 on the Sony A7R V at Walmart — now $2,799.

It has the best and most reliable autofocus in any Sony camera we've tested to date, which definitely makes it one of the best cameras for wildlife photography, even though it doesn't have the fastest burst rate compared to its competitors.

The 61MP sensor produces outstanding and superbly detailed images, however, that will come as a disadvantage for astrophotography. For dedicated astrophotographers, the best astrophotography cameras tend to have a lower resolution to prevent too much noise from appearing in your images.

Image 1 of 4 The Sony A7R V is a stylish and powerful option for intermediate and professional photographers who want one of the best cameras on the market. (Image credit: Kimberley Lane) (Image credit: Kimberley Lane) (Image credit: Kimberley Lane) (Image credit: Kimberley Lane)

Although the images are a tad noisy for astrophotography, it's nothing that can't be cleaned up using Lightroom's AI Denoise tool — as long as you only do the occasional bit of astro. That said, it does excel in other low-light situations thanks to its ISO range of 50 - 102,400 and 8 stops of image stabilization. When we reviewed the Sony A7R V over at Space.com, we were able to shoot light trails from cars at a 1-second shutter speed, and the images were detailed and pin-sharp.

We also loved it for landscapes, portraits and general travel photography. It was an absolute joy to use and our reviewer (who has tested many Sony cameras) has been pining for it ever since she had to send it back!

Do be aware that this deal comes from a third-party seller at Walmart, however, they're listed as a Pro Seller and have good reviews.

Sign up for the Live Science daily newsletter now Get the world’s most fascinating discoveries delivered straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Key features: 61MP full frame mirrorless camera, ISO 100 - 32,000 (expanded 50 - 102,400), 10FPS burst rate, 693 phase-detect autofocus points and AI-powered AF, 8K/25p video recording, Dual UHS-II SD/CFexpress Type A slots, 1.59 lbs / 723g including battery, fully weather sealed and 8 stops image stabilization.

Product launched: December 2022.

Price history: It was $200 more just yesterday, and most of the time it sits between $3,098 and $3,498, so this really is the cheapest we've seen it.

Price comparison: Amazon: $3,397 | B&H: $3,398| Best Buy: $3,399.99

Reviews consensus: A fantastic camera for wildlife photography and can handle pretty much anything you throw at it, the Sony A7R V is a force to be reckoned with. There's likely too much noise for astrophotography, but for everything else, it's one of the best.

TechRadar: ★★★★½ | Space: ★★★★½ | Digital Camera World: ★★★★½

Featured in guides: Best cameras for wildlife photography

✅ Buy it if: You want impeccably accurate autofocus for wildlife and portrait photography at an intermediate or professional level.

❌ Don't buy it if: You shoot a lot of astrophotography and need as little noise as possible. In this case, we'd recommend the Sony A7 IV.

Check out our other guides to the best air purifiers, air purifiers for allergies, the best telescopes, microscopes for students, astrophotography cameras, binoculars, rowing machines, electric toothbrushes and more.