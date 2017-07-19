For the science geek in everyone, Live Science offers a fascinating window into the natural and technological world, delivering comprehensive and compelling news and analysis on everything from dinosaur discoveries, archaeological finds and amazing animals to health, innovation and wearable technology. We aim to empower and inspire our readers with the tools needed to understand the world and appreciate its everyday awe.
Starting on July 14, thousands of yellow blobs started washing ashore on French beaches.
The blobs looked a bit like foam, yellow earwax or mousse.
The yellow blobs washed ashore over the course of several days, along several beaches in the tourist heavy portion of North France.
The balls have a slightly brittle texture and don't really resemble foam, but though they seem like paraffin, they don't smell like it and don't melt in the sun.
So far tons of waste has washed up.
Here, a view of the foam tangled up with kelp.
The organization Sea-Mer Association has been trying to clean up the foam, so children don't use it to adorn their sand castles.
Here, another view of the foam balls tangled with other pollution.
It's not clear what caused the pollution, but one possibility is that grease from hot boat exhaust mixed with cold sea water, creating these clumps
Once the pollution is in the water, it can mix with other contaminants.
So far, officials say the flotsam poses no risk to human health, but people from the Sea-Mer Association say it's not safe to touch until it's identified.
Here, the yellow blobs are tangled up with kelp and other material
A huge pile of yellow blobs
People have even resorted to using bulldozers to clean up the material.
Similar beach debris has washed ashore in recent years in England and Germany. Those balls were industrial paraffin.
So far, no one has identified the ship or source of the pollution.
Here, another field of yellow blobs on a French beach.
The pollution washed along the coast near the English channel, which sees heavy traffic from industrial ships.
Here, images of the blobs in the sun.
The yellow goo was still washing ashore over several days.
Some of the blobs resemble ear wax
Others have likened the appearance of the pollution to mousse.
Either way, the fields of debris are making it difficult for beach goers to enjoy the beaches.
In some places, the yellow blobs extend far out into the distance as far as the eye can see.
Some beaches seem to be lightly covered with the blobs.
In some places, huge amounts of the pollution piled up.
Sea kelp often entangled the goo.
Here, a mixture of yellow blobs, sea kelp and other waste.
Beach pollution is a big problem in this area, according to the SEa-Mer Association.
Paraffin floats in the water which is how it can fall off ships and make it ashore. This material may not be industrial paraffin.
Here, a closeup of the spongy material.