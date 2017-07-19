Yellow blobs

Credit: Sea-Mer Association

Starting on July 14, thousands of yellow blobs started washing ashore on French beaches.

Foamy material

Credit: Sea-Mer Association

The blobs looked a bit like foam, yellow earwax or mousse.

Mysterious origin

Credit: Sea-Mer Association

The yellow blobs washed ashore over the course of several days, along several beaches in the tourist heavy portion of North France.

Not quite foam

Credit: Sea-Mer Association

The balls have a slightly brittle texture and don't really resemble foam, but though they seem like paraffin, they don't smell like it and don't melt in the sun.

Tons of waste

Credit: Sea-Mer Association

So far tons of waste has washed up.

Beach pollution

Credit: Sea-Mer Association

Here, a view of the foam tangled up with kelp.

Cleanup

Credit: Sea-Mer Association

The organization Sea-Mer Association has been trying to clean up the foam, so children don't use it to adorn their sand castles.

Foam balls everywhere

Credit: Sea-Mer Association

Here, another view of the foam balls tangled with other pollution.

Mysterious source

Credit: Sea-Mer Association

It's not clear what caused the pollution, but one possibility is that grease from hot boat exhaust mixed with cold sea water, creating these clumps

Mixed material

Credit: Sea-Mer Association

Once the pollution is in the water, it can mix with other contaminants.

Danger

Credit: Sea-Mer Association

So far, officials say the flotsam poses no risk to human health, but people from the Sea-Mer Association say it's not safe to touch until it's identified.

Tangled in knots

Credit: Sea-Mer Association

Here, the yellow blobs are tangled up with kelp and other material

Huge field of debris

Credit: Sea-Mer Association

A huge pile of yellow blobs

Cleanup process

Credit: Sea-Mer Association

People have even resorted to using bulldozers to clean up the material.

Common problem

Credit: Sea-Mer Association

Similar beach debris has washed ashore in recent years in England and Germany. Those balls were industrial paraffin.

Identifying the source

Credit: Sea-Mer Association

So far, no one has identified the ship or source of the pollution.

Field of debris

Credit: Sea-Mer Association

Here, another field of yellow blobs on a French beach.

Big mess

Credit: Sea-Mer Association

The pollution washed along the coast near the English channel, which sees heavy traffic from industrial ships.

Blobs in the sun

Credit: Sea-Mer Association

Here, images of the blobs in the sun.

Yellow goo

Credit: Sea-Mer Association

The yellow goo was still washing ashore over several days.

Ear wax

Credit: Sea-Mer Association

Some of the blobs resemble ear wax

Mousse

Credit: Sea-Mer Association

Others have likened the appearance of the pollution to mousse.

Sullying the beach

Credit: Sea-Mer Association

Either way, the fields of debris are making it difficult for beach goers to enjoy the beaches.

As far as the eye can see

Credit: Sea-Mer Association

In some places, the yellow blobs extend far out into the distance as far as the eye can see.

Small distribution

Credit: Sea-Mer Association

Some beaches seem to be lightly covered with the blobs.

Blob pileup

Credit: Sea-Mer Association

In some places, huge amounts of the pollution piled up.

Kelp and other material

Credit: Sea-Mer Association

Sea kelp often entangled the goo.

Waste

Credit: Sea-Mer Association

Here, a mixture of yellow blobs, sea kelp and other waste.

Beach pollution

Credit: Sea-Mer Association

Beach pollution is a big problem in this area, according to the SEa-Mer Association.

Floating in the sea

Credit: Sea-Mer Association

Paraffin floats in the water which is how it can fall off ships and make it ashore. This material may not be industrial paraffin.

Spongey

Credit: Sea-Mer Association

Here, a closeup of the spongy material.