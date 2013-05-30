Naturalizer Recalls Women's Dress Shoes Due to Fall Hazard

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission and Health Canada, in cooperation with Naturalizer, of St. Louis, Mo., and Brown Shoe Company, Inc., of St. Louis, Mo., announced a voluntary recall of about 6,100 pairs of Naturalizer “Dare” Women’s Dress Shoes in the United States and 700 pairs in Canada.

Hazard: The heels of the shoes can lean to either side, posing a fall hazard when worn by consumers.

Incidents/Injuries: The firm has received one report of a consumer in Canada who received a minor leg injury when she fell while wearing the shoes.

(Image credit: CPSC)

Description: This recall involves women’s faux patent leather dress shoes with the style name “Dare.” They have a three-inch heel, open toes and a decorative faux patent leather bow across the front. The shoes were sold in sizes 5M to 10M, 11M, 7W to 9W and in gray, nude, scarlet and black colors. “Naturalizer” is printed inside and on the bottom of the shoe. The following stock numbers are printed inside the shoes below the size number: A3279S1020 Dare (gray), A3279S1250 Dare (nude), A3279S1600 Dare (scarlet) and A3279S2001 Dare (black).

Sold exclusively by: Naturalizer stores nationwide from July 2011 through November 2011 for between $25 and $50.

Manufactured in: China

Remedy: Consumers should immediately stop wearing the shoes and return them to any Naturalizer store for a full refund.

Consumer Contact: For additional information, contact the firm toll-free at (888) 443-2019 anytime, visit the firm’s website at www.naturalizer.com, or email the firm at NaturalizerDare@BrownShoe.com.

Note: Health Canada's press release is available at http://cpsr-rspc.hc-sc.gc.ca/PR-RP/recall-retrait-eng.jsp?re_id=1483.