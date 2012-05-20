2012 Atlantic Hurricane Names

In waning daylight, a satellite snapped Hurricane Isaac on Aug. 28, 2012, at 6:46 p.m. local time as the massive storm made landfall at Plaquemines Parish, about 95 miles (153 km) east of New Orleans.

These names, picked by the World Meteorological Organization, will be used for any tropical storms and hurricanes that form during the the 2012 Atlantic hurricane season. (The list will be updated with links to stories if and when storms with each name form.)

Alberto

Beryl

Chris

Debby

Ernesto

Florence

Gordon

Helene

Isaac

Joyce

Kirk

Leslie

Michael

Nadine

Oscar

Patty

Rafael

Sandy

Tony

Valerie

William