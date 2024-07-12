Save $80 on the best electric toothbrush and water flosser set
Better than Amazon: Save 40% at Walmart ahead of Prime Day on this Waterpik Complete Care 9.0 Sonic Electric Toothbrush set.
We've named the Waterpik Complete Care 9.0 the best electric toothbrush and water flosser combination pack in our guide to the best electric toothbrushes. If you're looking for a big deal on one of the best electric toothbrushes around, we have just the thing.
Walmart has knocked $80 off of the MSRP ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2024 to bring the price down to just $119.99 — a 40% saving on an electric toothbrush combo set that we rated at four out of five stars in our Waterpik Complete Care 9.0 review.
The Waterpik Complete Care 9.0 Sonic Electric Toothbrush with Water Flosser may not be the catchiest name, but it's a fantastic electric toothbrush that offers a whole host of additional features.
Waterpik Complete Care 9.0 Sonic Electric Toothbrush with Water Flosser: was $199.99, now $119.99 at Walmart
Save $80 on an electric toothbrush with a water flosser, and loads of additional accessories. We gave it four out of five stars in our review due to its three excellent toothbrush modes, sleek and compact design and one-week battery life.
The Waterpik combo pack offers a water flosser and sonic electric toothbrush in the same box, both of which sit neatly on a charger. That means you will need a socket in your bathroom, but at least you're able to keep two devices charged from the same outlet.
The combination of the two helps offer what Waterpik dubs 'complete oral care', with the flosser offering 10 pressure settings, five different tips, and an on/off switch on the handle.
The brush has a trio of sonic modes, and a built-in tongue scraper, and a display showing battery life.
We awarded the electric toothbrush and water flosser set four out of five stars in our Waterpik Complete Care 9.0 review, saying:
"The Waterpik Complete Care 9.0 combines a water flosser and sonic toothbrush into one compact device, but it lacks extra features to make this product a stand-alone winner."
Key features: Toothbrush and water flosser, rechargeable, multiple modes
Price history: This is one of the best prices we've seen for the Waterpik Complete Care 9.0 Sonic Electric Toothbrush, but it did drop to $90 in June at Amazon.
Price comparison: Sadly, Amazon is still offering this model for $184.73, so Walmart's deal is the best around right now.
Reviews consensus: A dynamic duo of dental hygiene, the sonic toothbrush and water flosser combo here is well worth a look for anyone wanting to level up their oral cleanliness. With a bunch of accessories included in the box and a space-saving design, the only downside is that you'll need a socket in your bathroom - which many prospective buyers may not have.
Live Science: ★★★★
Buy it if: You want a toothbrush and water flosser that work well together and only take up one outlet spot in the bathroom.
Don't buy it if: You don't have any bathroom outlets, or want a toothbrush with a pressure sensor — you won't find one here.
Sign up for the Live Science daily newsletter now
Get the world’s most fascinating discoveries delivered straight to your inbox.
Lloyd Coombes freelance tech and fitness writer for Live Science. He's an expert in all things Apple as well as in computer and gaming tech, with previous works published on TopTenReviews, Space.com, Dexerto and TechRadar. You'll find him regularly testing the latest MacBook or iPhone, but he spends most of his time writing about video games as Editor in Chief at GGRecon.com. He also covers board games and virtual reality, just to round out the nerdy pursuits.