Waterpik Complete Care 9.0 review

The Waterpik Complete Care 9.0 combines a water flosser and sonic toothbrush into one compact device, but it lacks extra features to make this product a stand-alone winner.

The Waterpik Complete Care 9.0 combines a water flosser and sonic toothbrush into one compact device, but it lacks extra features to make this product a stand-alone winner.

In this deep dive into the Waterpik Complete Care 9.0, we’ll be giving you the lowdown on features, performance, durability and more, so you’ll have everything you need to know before committing to purchasing this electric toothbrush.

Waterpik Complete Care 9.0: Essential info 3 toothbrush modes

3-min timer with 30-second pacer

2 toothbrush heads

5 water flossing tips

Reservoir capacity of 90 seconds

Water flosser pressure control

Storage and travel cases

Magnetic handle cradle

2-year limited warranty

1-week battery life

The Waterpik Complete Care 9.0 aims to fulfill all your oral hygiene needs in one product, by combining a separate sonic toothbrush and water flosser in one compact device. Waterpik claims up to 99.9% of plaque can be removed with the Waterpik Complete Care 9.0.

Designed to be plugged into a bathroom socket, both the water flosser and the toothbrush are charged at the unit, with the water flosser attached by a hose to the 22-ounce water reservoir.

The Waterpik Complete Care 9.0 comes with plenty of accessories too, including 5 water flossing tips, a tip storage case, two triple sonic brush heads and a toothbrush travel case.

This general supply of accessories means you won’t be forking out for extra toothbrush heads or water flossing tips for a while yet. The 5 tips are specifically designed for individual needs, and include:

Orthodontic tip: for braces and general use.

Pik Pocket ™ tip: for cleaning below the gum line

Plaque Seeker ™ tip: for implants, crowns, bridges, retainers and general use.

Classic Jet tip: for general use.

Tongue Cleaner tip: for cleaning the tongue area.

A detailed manual is provided with the Waterpik Complete Care 9.0 that provides instructions for setting up and operating the device in several languages. It is well laid out and provides useful illustrations and graphics, as well as recommended techniques for using the water flosser and toothbrush.

The toothbrush itself features 3 sonic modes - clean, whitening and massage (for gum stimulation and circulation).

Waterpik Complete Care 9.0 review: Design

(Image credit: Waterpik UK)

The Waterpik Complete Care 9.0 is a substantial piece of kit. Though compact, users will need to ensure they have a shelf or available surface for the unit in their bathroom within easy reach of the basin and an electric socket. The unit itself weighs 1.57 lbs and measures 5.25 inches by 4.40 inches, reaching a height of 10.25 inches when a brush is included.

The unit is made up of a water reservoir and a built-in charging dock for the toothbrush. It also features a side-wheel for setting the water flosser pressure and a magnetic holder for the water flosser handle. The toothbrush can be placed on a charger port to the side of this.

Overall, the unit has a sleek and expensive look and feel, with a slightly matt finish and chrome details. It comes in a choice of white or black.

The sonic toothbrush handle is white with a clear plastic control panel, featuring a power button and a cleaning mode button. Beneath this are three mode indicator lights that light up green when the toothbrush is in operation, plus a charge indicator that also lights up green.

The toothbrush head is white and grey, and has an unusual triangular shape, making hard-to-reach areas easier to access while cleaning. A beveled area on the back of the toothbrush head is also included for tongue cleaning.

The water flosser handle features a simple, large on/off switch at the front and a small ejector switch to the side for removing flossing tips.

Also included with the Waterpik Complete Care 9.0 is a clear plastic storage case for water flossing tips and a sturdy white plastic travel case with room for the toothbrush handle and two toothbrush heads.

The packaging for the Waterpik Complete Care 9.0 is mostly recyclable cardboard, but also includes several small plastic bags for the individual parts and accessories provided which are not recyclable.

Waterpik Complete Care 9.0 review: Functionality

(Image credit: Future)

Once you have set up the Waterpik Complete Care 9.0, it is fairly easy to use and operate. Let’s start with the sonic toothbrush.

Waterpik recommends charging the unit for 24 hours before use, however, there is some charge in the toothbrush, so you can start using it straight away. Simply turn the toothbrush on and select from one of the 3 cleaning modes:

General clean

Whitening clean

Massage clean

It’s possible to change mode during cleaning if preferred. A short pause signifies when it’s time to switch brushing from one quadrant of the mouth to another, while the toothbrush stops operating completely when the recommended two minutes of brushing time have elapsed. The toothbrush does not include a pressure sensor to warn of excess pressure, which can cause gum damage .

The water flosser stays attached to the unit while in use with a short 33-inch hose, so users will need to ensure they place the unit fairly close to a basin or shower. First, you need to remove and fill the reservoir with lukewarm water before placing it back on the unit. If you like mouthwash during water flossing, you can add a small amount at this stage to the reservoir.

Then, simply attach the preferred water flosser head to the handle and switch the flosser on, adjusting the pressure using the dial on the left-hand side of the unit. 10 pressure settings allow users to set their preferred pressure, although Waterpik recommends starting on the lowest pressure setting for the first time, and gradually increasing pressure over time. The pressure ranges from 10 PSI (pounds per square inch) at its lowest setting to 100 PSI at its highest setting.

There is no recommended time limit for water flossing, so users can operate the water flosser for as long as they want to before powering off.

Waterpik recommends cleaning the reservoir in the dishwasher or using a mild non-abrasive cleaner. Hard water deposits in the reservoir may be cleaned with a vinegar and water solution, with more details provided in the manual. It also recommends cleaning toothbrush heads under running water and wiping dry after each use. Brush heads should be replaced every three months.

Waterpik Complete Care 9.0 review: Performance

(Image credit: Future)

Our at-home testing of the Waterpik Complete Care 9.0 included checking how water-resistant it is, as well as evaluating its various modes and settings. It's worth noting, however, that we were unable to test the water flosser due to the incompatibility of plugs with our sockets.

We ran the toothbrush for a full brushing cycle while underwater, to see if it would continue to operate. We found it had no issues during this test or during subsequent brushing sessions in terms of water damage. Needless to say, we didn't submerge the entire unit underwater for this particular test!

We also assessed how noisy the Waterpik Complete Care 9.0 was during operation with a decibel meter. We found it operated at between 45 and 50 decibels, similar to moderate rainfall. So while it’s not the quietest toothbrush, it’s unlikely to wake up the whole house in the morning! Sonic toothbrushes tend to operate at lower decibel levels than oscillating-rotating toothbrushes.

We tested each of the cleaning modes in turn several times. General clean mode operates at a slightly lower frequency compared to whitening mode, which adds extra polishing to a brushing session during the recommended two minutes. Massage mode was the most impressive mode to use, providing a gentle massaging pulse to stimulate the gum area, while giving that ‘deep clean’ feeling.

(Image credit: Waterpik UK)

The fact that the Waterpik Complete Care 9.0 toothbrush continually sits on the charging base unit means that for many, anxiety around battery life is a thing of the past. However, we wanted to check how many toothbrushing sessions we could get out of the toothbrush before the handle needed a boost. The brush has a built-in Nickel Metal Hydride (NiMH) battery, which is typically longer-lasting than Nickel–Hydrogen batteries.

The manual that comes with the Waterpik Complete Care 9.0 states that the battery will last for approximately 1 week of typical use (2 minutes of brushing twice a day). Our at-home testing found this was the case, with no reduced power during our week of testing.

Waterpik Complete Care 9.0 review: What’s good about it?

We like the fact that this unit comes with everything you need to improve and maintain good oral hygiene and dental health. The unit itself is sleek and well-designed, and doesn't take up too much space on a bathroom shelf.

We also like the extra accessories that come with the Waterpik Complete Care 9.0. With a wide range of water flosser heads, it can be used by all the family, from teenagers with braces or retainers to elderly relatives with bridges.

The sturdy travel case and flosser head storage case are also a welcome addition, making the unit easy to transport and travel with, if you have the space in your suitcase. It’s also possible to take the toothbrush separately in the travel case.

The 1-week plus battery life also means that the toothbrush can be taken separately on short trips without worrying about additional charging.

Another nice touch is that each of the toothbrush heads come with a different base ring of chrome or white/black, so couples can each use one without worrying about using each other’s toothbrush head.

(Image credit: Future)

Waterpik Complete Care 9.0 review: What’s not so good about it?

Not all users will be able to use the Waterpik Complete Care 9.0, as it requires a bathroom socket close enough to the basin for the water flosser to be used.

The unit is fairly expensive (retailing at $139.99 from the Waterpik website), although it does combine two devices into one. However, you don’t get a lot of extra functionality that you might find with other electric toothbrushes, such as a connected app for dental hygiene coaching, multiple cleaning modes, or a pressure sensor to protect gum health. Some users may be disappointed that these extras aren’t included at this price point.

Waterpik Complete Care 9.0 review: User reviews

The Waterpik Complete Care 9.0 scores an impressive 4.5 stars out of 5 on Amazon.com, with a whopping 76% of users scoring it the full 5 stars. Users highly rate its ability to deep clean teeth, its ease of use and its timer function. Lots of users point to the Waterpik Complete Care 9.0 as resolving dental issues, such as gum infections or issues with cleaning caused by retainers.

Negative reviews mention problems with the battery if it is continually charging on the unit, leakage from the water reservoir, and the water flosser itself being too noisy during operation.

(Image credit: Waterpik UK)

Should you buy the Waterpik Complete Care 9.0?

Users who want the whole oral hygiene package would do well to buy the Waterpik Complete Care 9.0. Combining a water flosser and toothbrush in one sleek and stylish unit is cost-effective and handy if you’re short on space in the bathroom.

However, a lack of extra features such as a pressure sensor and limited cleaning modes may leave some users disappointed. Plus, it’s not suitable for everyone, as it requires an electrical socket in the bathroom close to the basin.

If this product isn’t for you

If the Waterpik Complete Care 9.0 isn’t right for you, why not try the Oral B Genius X electric toothbrush? Its oscillating rotating brush head, six cleaning modes and connected smart app can take your oral hygiene to the next level without the need for a bathroom socket.

If you’re after a sleek and stylish sonic toothbrush that would look impressive on any bathroom shelf, try the Foreo ISSA 3. Swedish-designed and with 16 intensity levels, its innovative silicone bristles can help to protect your gums while delivering that ‘deep clean’ feeling.