The best Prime Day Fitbit deals we've seen this year 2024

It's the last day of Amazon Prime Day and if you're looking for a new Fitbit on sale there's a good chance there's a model for you. Still, you might find it cheaper at competitor stores like Walmart, at least if our deal-finding skills are up to scratch.

The popular fitness trackers, owned by Google these days, are so numerous that we've got our own roundup of the best Fitbit around to go with the best fitness trackers.

From the slimline Inspire to the more smartwatch-like Sense, there's something for every need and budget, and we've been finding the best Fitbit deals on Prime Day to help you get into the swing of things through the colder months.

Fitbit Versa 4: was $199.95 now $179 at walmart.com A Prime Day deal that's not at Amazon? That's right, Walmart is actually undercutting Amazon with its deal on the Versa 4. It's a fantastic all-round tracker that lacks the high price and stress tracking of the Sense, but still offers the same easy-to-read display and workout tracking chops as its pricier brother.

Fitbit Sense: was $249.95 now $177 at Amazon US Still, if you are keen on the Sense, Amazon has slashed the price by almost 30% which means it's the same price as the Versa 4. The stress tracking feature is a nice bonus, but other than that they're very similar, both offering excellent heart health notifications and built-in GPS so you can track your run or cycle without needing to take your phone with you. Remember, though, this deal is likely to be gone very soon as Prime Day ends.

Fitbit Inspire 3: was $129.99 now $109 at Amazon US It may not look like a huge deal, but the Inspire 3 remains a great way to get into the Fitbit ecosystem and use Fitbit Premium (more on that below). This small fitness tracker is lightweight and almost unnoticeable, while also including a bundle of accessories. This deal gets you a pair of screen protectors, a longer charging cable, and a power adapter for just $10 more than the Inspire 3 would cost normally.

Each of the Fitbit models above comes with Fitbit Premium for a limited time, too. This subscription service offers a variety of functionality within the Fitbit app, including everything from meditation routines to meal plans.

Its real 'killer feature' though, is the Daily Readiness Score. This takes data from your workouts, calories, sleep pattern, breathing, heart rate and more to put together an idea of how hard you should push yourself on your next exercise. That's great for knowing when you can really push yourself, or when you need to take a day to rest.

