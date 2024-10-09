The best Prime Day Fitbit deals we've seen this year 2024
It's not just Amazon that has dropped prices on the best Prime Day Fitbit deals, we're seeing great offers (some even better) from competing stores like Walmart, BestBuy and more.
It's the last day of Amazon Prime Day and if you're looking for a new Fitbit on sale there's a good chance there's a model for you. Still, you might find it cheaper at competitor stores like Walmart, at least if our deal-finding skills are up to scratch.
The popular fitness trackers, owned by Google these days, are so numerous that we've got our own roundup of the best Fitbit around to go with the best fitness trackers.
From the slimline Inspire to the more smartwatch-like Sense, there's something for every need and budget, and we've been finding the best Fitbit deals on Prime Day to help you get into the swing of things through the colder months.
Top stores for Fitbit fitness tracker deals
- 🏋️♀️ Amazon: Best Fitbit deals up to 30% off
- 🏃♀️Walmart: Save up to $50 on select models
- ⌚️ BestBuy: Fitbit fitness trackers now 15% cheaper
- 🎯 Target: Savings across models for their circle week
Editor's pick of the best Fitbit deals
A Prime Day deal that's not at Amazon? That's right, Walmart is actually undercutting Amazon with its deal on the Versa 4.
It's a fantastic all-round tracker that lacks the high price and stress tracking of the Sense, but still offers the same easy-to-read display and workout tracking chops as its pricier brother.
- Read our Amazon Prime Day science deals page for big discounts on the best health and fitness kit and science gear as we enter the summer sales event.
Still, if you are keen on the Sense, Amazon has slashed the price by almost 30% which means it's the same price as the Versa 4.
The stress tracking feature is a nice bonus, but other than that they're very similar, both offering excellent heart health notifications and built-in GPS so you can track your run or cycle without needing to take your phone with you.
Remember, though, this deal is likely to be gone very soon as Prime Day ends.
It may not look like a huge deal, but the Inspire 3 remains a great way to get into the Fitbit ecosystem and use Fitbit Premium (more on that below).
This small fitness tracker is lightweight and almost unnoticeable, while also including a bundle of accessories.
This deal gets you a pair of screen protectors, a longer charging cable, and a power adapter for just $10 more than the Inspire 3 would cost normally.
- Discover the cheapest Prime Day binocular deals, Prime Day telescope deals and Prime Day camera deals to shop smart and save this October.
Each of the Fitbit models above comes with Fitbit Premium for a limited time, too. This subscription service offers a variety of functionality within the Fitbit app, including everything from meditation routines to meal plans.
Its real 'killer feature' though, is the Daily Readiness Score. This takes data from your workouts, calories, sleep pattern, breathing, heart rate and more to put together an idea of how hard you should push yourself on your next exercise. That's great for knowing when you can really push yourself, or when you need to take a day to rest.
Check out our other guides to the best air purifiers, air purifiers for allergies, the best telescopes, microscopes for students, binoculars, rowing machines, electric toothbrushes and more.
Sign up for the Live Science daily newsletter now
Get the world’s most fascinating discoveries delivered straight to your inbox.
Lloyd Coombes freelance tech and fitness writer for Live Science. He's an expert in all things Apple as well as in computer and gaming tech, with previous works published on TopTenReviews, Space.com, Dexerto and TechRadar. You'll find him regularly testing the latest MacBook or iPhone, but he spends most of his time writing about video games as Editor in Chief at GGRecon.com. He also covers board games and virtual reality, just to round out the nerdy pursuits.