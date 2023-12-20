What's better than AirPods for fitness? These Beats earbuds, and they're 20% off at Amazon

These earbuds are perfect for the Apple fan in your life looking to get moving in 2024, and you can save 20% at Amazon right now with the retailer knocking $40 off the MSRP to bring them down to $159.95. But be quick, the deal ends the day after Christmas Day.

Wireless earbuds are huge right now, but they're not all made equally. There are Galaxy Buds, Pixel Buds, AirPods, and a variety of alternatives that run the gamut from cheap and cheerful to sensational.

iPhone users will naturally gravitate toward Apple's AirPods, but if you enjoy working out you may want to consider the Beats Fit Pro instead. These excellent earbuds offer most of the same features as the AirPods Pro, but are perfect for just about any physical activity.

Beats Fit Pro: Was $199.95 , now $159.95 at Amazon

Save $40 on these comfortable, secure earbuds with noise cancelling and instant pairing with Apple devices.

The Beats Fit Pro are the successor to the solid PowerBeats Pro, but swap the ear 'hooks' for a fin-like design that keeps them secure in your ears. We've used them for running, cycling, weightlifting, and much more, and they simply do not budge.

They also use USB-C to charge, which is something you can only say about the latest AirPods Pro, and they charge in 90 minutes giving 6 hours of battery per bud (with 24 hours in the case, too).

The biggest upgrade from the PowerBeats Pro is the excellent noise cancellation, which has an AirPods Pro-like transparency mode. If you want to work out with a renewed focus on your music, podcasts, or audiobooks, you can't go wrong.

The Beats Fit Pro earned a 4.5 star rating in our review, thanks to the excellent fit and AirPods-like features.

We said: "If you’re fed up with your AirPods slipping out of your ears, the Beats Fit Pro are as close to an instant buy as you can get."