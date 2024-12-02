Dell's mid-range line of Inspiron consumer laptops has stepped up their game in recent years. Now on Cyber Monday, you can get a 16-inch version packed with the latest specs — as well as an Nvidia GPU — for as little as $1,199.99 on Amazon . You can grab this excellent portable powerhouse for $400 if you're fast.

Although traditionally aimed at the mid-market, this Dell Inspiron 16 Plus laptop comes packed with some of the best specs you could ask for including 16 GB RAM and a hefty 1 TB SSD. This is, of course, alongside an Intel Core Ultra 7-155H CPU and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 graphics card.

Finding a laptop with a dedicated GPU for around the $1,000 mark is near impossible at the moment without compromising somewhere else. Thankfully, with the Dell Inspiron 16 Plus, you don't have to. You can guarantee zippy performance thanks to the Intel chipset alongside plenty of graphics power for those programming tasks that need it, from machine learning to graphic-intensive simulations.

You can get a healthy amount of multitasking and a decent battery life to boot for under $1,200, saving you $400 in the process. There are plenty of other excellent Cyber Monday laptop deals available today, including $450 off the Samsung Galaxy Book4 Pro and $600 off the LG Gram Pro 16. While there are merits in both (both come with the same Intel chip and 16 GB RAM), neither comes fitted with a dedicated Nvidia GPU. This is the Dell Inspiron's key selling point, as well as an expansive 16:10 2.5K display.

While this QHD display doesn't offer the depths of OLED, the IPS technology is not noticeably different unless you have one of the best OLED displays to compare it with directly next to the laptop. The screen has fantastic color accuracy and plenty of real estate for any intensive visual tasks too.

Key features: Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU and Nvidia GPU, 16 GB RAM, 1 TB SSD.

Product launched: 2024.

Price history: This is the lowest price we've seen for the Dell Inspiron 16 Plus and you can grab it on Cyber Monday for $1,099.99 on Amazon. There are plenty of other much cheaper configurations available without a dedicated GPU, but nowhere can you find value for money like this.

Price comparison: Amazon: $1,099.99

Review summary: The Dell Inspiron 16 Plus is a powerful laptop that can perform well at day-to-day tasks while also letting you stretch into some intensive graphics work thanks to a dedicated Nvidia GPU. The expensive 16-inch display also offers the room to breathe if you need it for visually-intensive tasks.

✅ Buy it if: You are looking for great value for money and a dedicated graphics card for media-based or programming workloads.

❌ Don't buy it if: You want something that can offer a smaller screen and more portability, or if you have your heart set on an OLED display.