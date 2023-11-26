This $30 Cyber Monday electric toothbrush deal is a perfect stocking stuffer

The Philips Sonicare brand has long been a "go-to" for anyone buying an electric toothbrush, so this early Cyber Monday deal is well worth considering. There are a handful of Sonicare models in our guide to the best electric toothbrushes, where we have ranked all the top products we've tested.

You can spend a lot of money on an electric brush, but for everyday use, this $30 Sonicare is all most people will need. You can pick it up for $30 from Best Buy right now. While not the most exciting of buys, it'll make a perfect everyday brush, or a stocking stuffer for someone else in the family.

Philips Sonicare 4100 | was $49.99 , now $29.99 at Best Buy

Save 40% off the regular retail price of this excellent power toothbrush. It has a two minute timer, to make sure you brush for long enough, and a pressure sensor to avoid overbrushing certain zones in your mouth.

The Philips Sonicare 4100 comes in a variety of colorways, and they're all discounted — so you can get yourself a black, white, or pink version for the same price.

Why go electric? According to Philips, the spinning motion of electric toothbrushes can remove up to seven times more plaque than a normal toothbrush. To balance this out, the Sonicare 4100 comes with a pressure sensor that can protect you from overbrushing, too.

A two minute timer will let you know when you need to move between the quadrants of your mouth, too, so you'll be following a dentist-recommended brushing pattern. With normal use the battery lasts for two whole weeks, with a light to show you when you need to use the included USB connected stand to juice it up.

There's one brush head included in the box, but you'll get a reminder when it's time to move to the next one, too.