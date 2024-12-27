Tech breakthroughs of 2024: Test yourself on this year's biggest highlights
From Google's AI to quantum computing, how much do you know about the year's biggest breakthroughs in tech?
This year has seen a flurry of exciting advances in technology — from new artificial intelligence (AI) models to promising leaps in quantum computing. But how many of this year's biggest stories have you been following?
We've pulled together some of the top breakthroughs in technology this year so you can test your knowledge. Make sure you login to add your name to the leaderboard, and if you need a hint, tap the yellow button.
Good luck!
