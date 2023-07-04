Save over $80 on the highly-rated Garmin Forerunner 945 Smartwatch at Amazon

Reliable battery life. Generous sport tracking options. Lightweight. During our Garmin Forerunner 945 review, these are some of the pros our tester highlighted.

And now, the smartwatch is over $80 off at Amazon for a short period of time. Garmin’s fitness trackers have regularly featured on our best fitness trackers list, and we’ll explain why this deal is worth considering.

The Garmin Forerunner 945 has a sleep tracker, heart rate monitor, GPS availability, and waterproof. The battery life is up to 14 days in standard mode or up to 36 hours in GPS mode. And it’s lightweight too, weighing just 50 grams.

You’re able to store up to 1000 songs directly on the tracker, ideal for those who love listening to music while they exercise. It can track 30 different sports, and the silicone watch strap sits comfortably on the wrist, is sweat friendly, and stays put. In fact, it’s one of the best Garmin watches we’ve tested, so grab yourself a bargain now.

Garmin Forerunner 945

Was: $499.99

Now: $419.00 at Amazon

Overview: A high-performing multisport watch that has a heart rate tracker, sleep tracker, GPS availability, and up to 14 days of battery life in smartwatch mode.

Key features:

Battery: 14 days in smartwatch mode, 36 hours in GPS mode, and 10 hours in GPS mode with music

GPS availability: Yes

Waterproofing: Yes, 5 ATM

Display type: 1.2" (30.4 mm) diameter, sunlight-visible, transflective memory-in-pixel (MIP)

Heart rate tracker: Yes

Sleep tracker: Yes

Product launched: April 2019

Price history: The lowest price we’ve seen in 30 days. Amazon is offering the lowest price, Best Buy’s price is $80 higher than Amazon’s price, and Walmart’s price is over $120 more expensive.

Price comparison: Amazon: $419.00 | Walmart: $539.99 | Best Buy: $499.00

Reviews consensus: The Garmin Forerunner 945 is a top-class sports tracking and training analysis fitness tracker. I was pleasantly surprised at how some of its new key features enhanced my training during testing and by the general depth and accuracy provided by the watch when it came to recording core activities like running and biking. Having access to color maps, suggested routes, and live navigation really is a game-changer for getting out and exploring new running or cycling trails without worrying about running out of time or getting lost.

Live Science: ★★★★½ | Tom’s Guide: ★★★★½ | TechRadar: ★★★★

Buy it if: You’re looking for a fully-fledged advanced fitness tracker that is packed with features. There are tons of health metrics available, and it weighs in at 50g, making it lightweight to wear. We loved the long battery life too—it can last up to 14 days in smartwatch mode or up to 36 hours in GPS mode.

Don't buy it if: If you’re new to smartwatches and want a simple and budget-friendly one to get you started, the Garmin Forerunner 945 probably isn’t for you. It’s unlikely that you’ll ever use all of the features available, and one thing we didn’t appreciate was that the fit was bulky on slimmer wrists.