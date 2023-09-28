Save big on this excellent Garmin running watch

Looking for a fantastic running watch? The Garmin Venu 2 is reduced heavily at Amazon.



We're always on the lookout for deals on the best running watches, and we've found a cracker from Amazon on the Garmin Venu 2. This smartwatch is ideal for running and fitness tracking, but equally great for offering apps and services for, well, life.

This powerful watch usually retails at its $400 MSRP, but Amazon has dropped the price by a whopping 35% — bringing it down to just $261.55, a saving of almost $140.

Garmin Venu 2

Was: $399.99

Now: $261.55 at Amazon

Overview: This powerful smartwatch is ideal for runners and offers a gorgeous AMOLED display.

Key features: AMOLED display, GPS, fitness tracking, some third-party apps

Product launched: April 2021

Price history: We've seen this deal beaten, in recent weeks, too, but the saving remains big enough that it's worth a look — even if we saw it at $250 earlier in September.

Price comparison: Amazon: $261.55 | Walmart: $261.55 | Best Buy: $297.99

Reviews consensus: The Garmin Venu 2 is not a huge step up on its predecessor, but that's no bad thing. It's a smartwatch that looks good enough for wearing on a night out, but also works great when working out. The AMOLED display is bright and easy to read, it features a bunch of built-in apps, and it has excellent battery life. If you're looking for a great fitness tracker, the Garmin Venu 2 is an excellent choice. There are some third-party apps, but you'll enjoy better ones on other platforms like Wear OS from Google, or Apple's watchOS.

TechRadar: ★★★★★ | T3: ★★★★★

Buy it if: You want a smartwatch/running watch with a big, bright display, and plenty of built-in tools like a calendar, music player, and more.

Don't buy it if: You want something with access to additional third-party apps - something with Google Wear OS or an Apple Watch may be preferable.